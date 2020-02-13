Magseis Fairfield : Grant of RSUs to CEO and CFO

Reference is made to the 2018 annual general meeting of Magseis Fairfield ASA (the 'Company' or 'MSFF') where it was resolved to implement a RSU program. Carel Hooijkaas (CEO) and Mark Ivin (CFO) have been granted 713,928 and 259,090 RSUs under this program, respectively. The RSUs are subject to a three year vesting period. Each RSU gives the right and obligation to acquire one share in the Company. Following this grant, there are in total 350,000 options, 4,263,592 RSUs and 59,999 PSUs granted to primary insiders and other employees in the Company. For further information, please contact: Carel Hooijkaas, CEO Tel: +47 480 49 277 E-mail: carel.hooijkaas@magseisfairfield.com Mark Ivin, CFO Tel: +47 948 88 606 E-mail: mark.ivin@magseisfairfield.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

