Magseis Fairfield : Invitation to earnings conference call for fourth quarter results 2019

Invitation to earnings conference call for fourth quarter results 2019
Magseis Fairfield ASA will present its fourth quarter results on Friday 14 February 2020 at 10:00 am Central European Time (CET). CEO Carel Hooijkaas and CFO Mark Ivin will host the conference call which will be followed by Q&A. The audiocast with supporting slides will be available on https://magseis.eventcdn.net/2019fy/
Dial in details for the conference call and Q&A: NO: +47 23500243 UK: +44 3333000804 US: +1 6319131422 PIN Code for all countries: 19504638# The fourth quarter 2019 report and presentation is available at Magseis Fairfield (www.magseisfairfield.com) and Oslo Stock Exchange (www.newsweb.com). The call will also be made available at Magseis Fairfield's website after completion. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. For further information, please contact: Mark Ivin, CFO Tel: +47 948 88 606 Email: mark.ivin@magseisfairfield.com Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System 'MASS' nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality. The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in US, Sweden, UK, Brazil and Singapore.
