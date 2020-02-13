Magseis Fairfield reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019
Oslo, 13 February 2020 2019 full year financial results: * Revenue of USD 459.6 million * Reported EBITDA of USD 21.5 million, including negative special items of USD 32.1 million * Revenue and EBITDA within the guiding ranges given by the new management in October, before adjustments for additional costs related to reorganization and restructuring and non-cash elements * Reported EBIT loss of USD 150.4 million, including impairment of USD 106.2 million * Net loss after tax of USD 151.5 million * Year-end cash position of USD 53.4 million Magseis Fairfield today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter 2019, reporting revenue of USD 74.4 million and an EBITDA-loss of 23.6 million including negative special items of USD 18.0 million. The reported EBIT-loss was USD 48.6 million in the fourth quarter, including impairment of USD 11.0 million, and net loss after tax was USD 46.0 million. Cash inflow from operating activities was USD 29.4 million in the quarter. Contracts received in fourth quarter increased the 2020 backlog by USD 74 million, ending at USD 133 million. Total backlog at year-end was USD 165 million. 'While the underlying results were within our guidance ranges, the reported figures continued to be heavily affected by costs related to the ongoing restructuring and clean-up of the balance sheet,' says CEO Carel Hooijkaas in Magseis Fairfield. 'Restructuring, reorganization and cost and capex reductions were the necessary first steps in the turn-around of the company, along with the rebuilding of the backlog. This will establish a leaner operational platform and a clear pathway to profitability. The next step is to secure a refinancing of the company for future growth, and we have announced a private placement of up to USD 30 million and the conversion of the term loan into a USD 30.0 million revolving credit facility,' Hooijkaas continues. The company remained in compliance with its loan covenants at the end of 2019. The net proceeds will be used to strengthen capital adequacy and liquidity and provide flexibility to pursue contract opportunities. Please see a separate stock exchange release today for additional details about the share issue. 'We are confident that the restructuring and strengthening of the financial position will set the company up for profitable growth and success in the longer term. We see an attractive market outlook for Ocean Bottom Seismic, and we are a market leader with global scale and reach. 2020 is however going to be a transition year for the company, given that the backlog was on the low side going into the year, and that restructuring will only come into full effect in the second half of the year,' adds Hooijkaas. Special items The USD 18.0 million in special items negatively affecting EBITDA in the fourth quarter comprised severance pay charges and other costs related to the restructuring and reorganization, write-offs primarily related to closedown of the US manufacturing operation, and extra costs incurred on a legacy onerous contract from 2018, which was completed in Q1 2019. USD 7.9 million of the special items were non-cash items. EBIT for the fourth quarter was further charged with impairment of USD 11.0 million, mainly relating to the closedown of the US manufacturing operations. For the full year, EBITDA was negatively affected by special items of USD 32.1 million. In addition to the special items accounted for in the fourth quarter, this included restructuring charges, loss on receivable on a legacy project, write-downs of development projects, and inventory adjustments relating to changes in PPA allocation, all of which were recognized in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the first nine months. USD 17.4 million of the special items were non-cash item. EBIT for the full year 2019 was further charged with impairment of USD 106.2 million, of which USD 81.1 million reflects impairment of all goodwill from the acquisition of Fairfield in 2018. Fourth quarter conference call information: An earnings conference call and audiocast followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carel Hooijkaas and CFO Mark Ivin on 14 February at 10:00 CET. The audiocast with supporting slides will be available on https://magseis.eventcdn.net/2019fy/
For further information, please contact: Carel Hooijkaas, CEO Tel: +47 480 49 277 Email: carel.hooijkaas@magseisfairfield.com Mark Ivin, CFO Tel: +47 948 88 606 Email: mark. ivin@magseisfairfield.com --- Magseis Fairfield is a leading provider of Ocean Bottom Seismic systems and services. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System 'MASS' and the range of Z-nodes combined with automated handling systems enables highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality. The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in Norway, Sweden, UK, USA, Brazil and Singapore. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
