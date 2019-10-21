Magyar Bancorp : Bank CEO Honored by ARC Middlesex

New Brunswick, NJ-October 21, 2019-Magyar Bank announced today that John S. Fitzgerald, president & chief executive officer, received the Inspirational Business Leader Award from the ARC Middlesex County at their 70th annual gala held recently at the Pines Manor in Edison, New Jersey.

The ARC Middlesex County provides people with developmental and other disabilities, and their families, with support and services which encourage personal growth and quality of life through empowerment and choice.