MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.

(MGYR)
Magyar Bancorp : Bank CEO Honored by ARC Middlesex

10/21/2019 | 11:41am EDT

New Brunswick, NJ-October 21, 2019-Magyar Bank announced today that John S. Fitzgerald, president & chief executive officer, received the Inspirational Business Leader Award from the ARC Middlesex County at their 70th annual gala held recently at the Pines Manor in Edison, New Jersey.

The ARC Middlesex County provides people with developmental and other disabilities, and their families, with support and services which encourage personal growth and quality of life through empowerment and choice.

Magyar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 15:40:09 UTC
