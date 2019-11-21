Log in
Magyar Bancorp, Inc.

MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.

(MGYR)
Magyar Bancorp : Bank Employee Named Rising Star

11/21/2019 | 11:11am EST

New Brunswick, NJ-November 21, 2019-Magyar Bank is proud to announce that Brian Hogan, senior pre-closing specialist, is a recipient of the 2019 New Jersey Bankers Association's Rising Star Award. Mr. Hogan received this honor in recognition of his contributions to the Banking industry, community involvement and impact on the financial institution they work for. Mr. Hogan was one of eighteen bankers recognized by the New Jersey Bankers Association at their Rising Star Gala held recently at the Stirling House in Warren, NJ.

Mr. Hogan has been with Magyar Bank since 2011, and has served in numerous roles with the Bank before being named to his current position.

Disclaimer

Magyar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 16:10:02 UTC
