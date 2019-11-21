Magyar Bancorp : Bank Employee Named Rising Star

New Brunswick, NJ-November 21, 2019-Magyar Bank is proud to announce that Brian Hogan, senior pre-closing specialist, is a recipient of the 2019 New Jersey Bankers Association's Rising Star Award. Mr. Hogan received this honor in recognition of his contributions to the Banking industry, community involvement and impact on the financial institution they work for. Mr. Hogan was one of eighteen bankers recognized by the New Jersey Bankers Association at their Rising Star Gala held recently at the Stirling House in Warren, NJ.

Mr. Hogan has been with Magyar Bank since 2011, and has served in numerous roles with the Bank before being named to his current position.