Magyar Bancorp : President/CEO Named NJ Bankers First Vice Chair

New Brunswick, NJ-June 1, 2020-Magyar Bank is pleased to announce that The New Jersey Bankers Association (NJBA) recently installed John S. Fitzgerald, Magyar Bank President and CEO, as the Association's First Vice Chairman for the 2020-21 fiscal year. NJBA implements its mission of representing the membership's interests before state and federal government and regulatory authorities, providing support in public and media relations, professional development and employee health insurance benefit programs through its licensed insurance brokerage facility, Bankers Cooperative Group.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Magyar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 14:05:04 UTC