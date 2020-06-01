Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magyar Bancorp, Inc.    MGYR

MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.

(MGYR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magyar Bancorp : President/CEO Named NJ Bankers First Vice Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:06am EDT
New Brunswick, NJ-June 1, 2020-Magyar Bank is pleased to announce that The New Jersey Bankers Association (NJBA) recently installed John S. Fitzgerald, Magyar Bank President and CEO, as the Association's First Vice Chairman for the 2020-21 fiscal year. NJBA implements its mission of representing the membership's interests before state and federal government and regulatory authorities, providing support in public and media relations, professional development and employee health insurance benefit programs through its licensed insurance brokerage facility, Bankers Cooperative Group.

Disclaimer

Magyar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 14:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.
10:06aMAGYAR BANCORP : President/CEO Named NJ Bankers First Vice Chair
PU
05/14MAGYAR BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/27MAGYAR BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04/27MAGYAR BANCORP : Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
PR
02/27MAGYAR BANCORP : Nomination Procedures
PU
02/24MAGYAR BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fina..
AQ
02/20MAGYAR BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/13MAGYAR BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
01/23MAGYAR BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
01/23MAGYAR BANCORP : Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21,9 M - -
Net income 2019 3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2019 14,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 51,7 M 51,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Fitzgerald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Lankey Chairman
Jon R. Ansari Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Joseph A. Yelencsics Independent Director
Andrew G. Hodulik Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.0.00%52
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.67%249 409
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.52%209 256
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 434
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%132 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group