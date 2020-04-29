Digital cooperation: Telekom is expanding discounts available in the current epidemic situation

Budapest,April 27, 202015:00

• Special attention to the endangered groups: O HUF fixed line calls for the elderly and one thousand free mobile minutes for General Practitioners until the end of May.

• New data options at a discounted price.

• The availability of the 10GB of extra data that can be activated in the Telekom app is extended until May 31.

• Telekom helps those in need with donations.

In the one and the half months spent already in the epidemic situation we have seen countless examples of digital collaboration in Hungary in families, at work, among friends and generations and even in the field of volunteering. In order that this cooperation can be continued, Telekom grants help by offering new discounted plans.

Elderly people many of whom already use digital communication tools, but most of them keep in touch with their families and friends with traditional fixed line phone during this period, are offered a significant discount from the fee of calls: residential customers over the age of 65, using a home telephone service that does not include free call discounts, will not be billed in May for minute fees when initiating calls from their fixed line telephones to normal fixed line and base fee mobile telephones, they only have to pay the monthly fee during this period. Telekom also helps to entertain its elderly subscribers: in the Telekom Videótéka service a separate film catalogue, the Nostalgia folder awaits this age group, with works specifically selected for them, while the bi-weekly, half-price promotion for film lovers remains valid.

Among the heroes of everyday life there is a huge responsibility and burden on those working in healthcare. Until the end of May, Telekom will support the work of general practitioner subscribers who contract directly with Magyar Telekom with 1,000 free minutes, which can be used to call domestic base fee mobile and fixed line numbers.

Digital communication and cooperation will continue to be of key importance in our lives thus Telekom extends the availability of the 10GB free mobile internet option, which is available in the Telekom app and can be used for 30 days upon activation, until the end of May. In order to continue to make communication, work, learning and entertainment as easy and cost-effective as possible Telekom is modifying almost all data extension options* in a way that both prepaid and Domino customers will receive double the previous amount of data for the original price in the case of options activated after May 4 and the Company will also introduce several new data extension options in prepaid packages. As a response to the increase in data demand due to e-learning, teleworking or keeping contact with family members and friends both residential and SME customers can choose from a number of favorable options if they need extra mobile data. These include the Unlimited Extra Net package for 30 days, with the activation of which the data balance of mobile prepaid plans can be made unlimited for 30 days - even several times - between May 4 and June 30. The option is available until the end of June, for HUF 5,000. In the monthly renewal version the currently offered 3GB and 10GB as well as the 50GB extension option in the Business Data 3GB, 8GB, 12GB and 25GB mobile internet tariff packages a 50GB extension option can be activated for HUF 5,000 per month, also until the end of June. (The latter option is automatically renewed on each turning date until canceled.)

All of the above offers will take effect on May 4, all further conditions are available on Telekom's website (www.telekom.hu/segitunk and www.telekom.hu/uzleti/segitunk). In order to preserve the health of its customers and employees, Telekom continues to recommend online administration services where most requests can be managed conveniently and quickly, both in the Telekom mobile application and on the Company's website.

Telekom helps socially disadvantaged groups with donations in the epidemic situation. The Company delivered food that had become redundant due to teleworking, i.e. 3,000 liters of milk, to those in need through the Hungarian Interchurch Aid. Telekom also provides digital tools raised through internal donations within the company through Unicef to support digital education in children's homes. Telekom's subsidiary, T-Systems Hungary, donated laptops to the SOTE II. Children's Clinic to support the digital education of children treated in the hospital and in cooperation with the Hungarian Interchurch Aid organization the Company also supports the e-learning of children in needy families with digital devices worth HUF 4 million.

*With the exception of the Maraton fee package