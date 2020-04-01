Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Change in the Supervisory Board of Magyar Telekom

Budapest,April 1, 202014:00

Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider hereby announces that Martin Meffert, member of the Supervisory Board resigned his position as of today.

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2018 available on our website at https://www.telekom.hu.

