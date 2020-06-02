Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Share ownership of Magyar Telekom's newly elected officers

Budapest,June 2, 202017:00

Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider hereby announces the share ownership of the new members of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee as of June 1, 2020, elected by the Board of Directors based on the authorisation set out in Section 9 (2) of Government Decree no. 102/2020. (IV. 10.) on April 24, 2020.

Név Tisztség Tulajdonolt Magyar Telekom részvény darabszáma Dr. Attila Borbély member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee 0 Krisztina Dorogházi member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee 0 Tamás Lichnovszky member of the Supervisory Board 8.016 András Szakonyi member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee 1.852 Zsoltné Varga member of the Supervisory Board 227

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2019 available on our website at https://www.telekom.hu.