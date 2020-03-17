Log in
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜ

(MTELEKOM)
Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : publishes its audited Financial Statements

03/17/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

Budapest,March 17, 202019:30

Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB, hereinafter: the 'Company'), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, hereby makes the following announcement.

The Company publishes its audited 2019 Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, which the Board of Directors proposes for approval to the General Meeting.

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2018 available on our website at https://www.telekom.hu.

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 18:49:06 UTC
