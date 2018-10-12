Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi : Change in Magyar Telekom Group’s top management

Budapest,October 12, 201812:00

Budapest - October 12, 2018 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider hereby announces that its Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Management Committee, Balázs Máthé will leave the Company with mutual agreement as of December 31, 2018. As from January 1, 2019 the Legal and Corporate Affairs area will directly report to the Chief Executive Officer, Tibor Rékasi.

