Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi : Change in Magyar Telekom Group’s top management

10/12/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

Budapest,October 12, 201812:00

Budapest - October 12, 2018 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider hereby announces that its Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Management Committee, Balázs Máthé will leave the Company with mutual agreement as of December 31, 2018. As from January 1, 2019 the Legal and Corporate Affairs area will directly report to the Chief Executive Officer, Tibor Rékasi.

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2017 available on our website at https://www.telekom.hu.

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:12:09 UTC
