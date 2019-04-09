Log in
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi : Share ownership of Magyar Telekoms newly elected officers

04/09/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Budapest,April 9, 201915:01

Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider announces the share ownership of the members of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board and Audit Committee elected on the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 9, 2019.

_

Name: Position: Number of Magyar Telekom shares owned:
Dr. Robert Hauber

member of the Board of Directors

0
Guido Menzel

member of the Board of Directors

0
Ralf Nejedl

member of the Board of Directors

0

Frank Odzuck

member of the Board of Directors

0

Péter Ratatics

member of the Board of Directors

0

Tibor Rékasi

member of the Board of Directors

100,226

Éva Somorjai-Tamássy

member of the Board of Directors

14,400

Attila Bujdosó

member of the Supervisory Board

0

Dr. János Illéssy

member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee

0

Dr. Sándor Kerekes

member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee

0

Tamás Lichnovszky

member of the Supervisory Board

8,016

Martin Meffert

member of the Supervisory Board

0

Dr. László Pap

member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee

0

Dr. Károly Salamon

member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee

51,990

Zsoltné Varga

member of the Supervisory Board

227

Dr. Konrad Wetzker

member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee

0

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2017 available on our website at https://www.telekom.hu.

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 13:32:06 UTC
