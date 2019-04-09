Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi : Share ownership of Magyar Telekoms newly elected officers

Budapest,April 9, 201915:01

Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider announces the share ownership of the members of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board and Audit Committee elected on the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 9, 2019.

_ Name: Position: Number of Magyar Telekom shares owned: Dr. Robert Hauber member of the Board of Directors 0 Guido Menzel member of the Board of Directors 0 Ralf Nejedl member of the Board of Directors 0 Frank Odzuck member of the Board of Directors 0 Péter Ratatics member of the Board of Directors 0 Tibor Rékasi member of the Board of Directors 100,226 Éva Somorjai-Tamássy member of the Board of Directors 14,400 Attila Bujdosó member of the Supervisory Board 0 Dr. János Illéssy member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee 0 Dr. Sándor Kerekes member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee 0 Tamás Lichnovszky member of the Supervisory Board 8,016 Martin Meffert member of the Supervisory Board 0 Dr. László Pap member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee 0 Dr. Károly Salamon member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee 51,990 Zsoltné Varga member of the Supervisory Board 227 Dr. Konrad Wetzker member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee 0

