Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI NYRT

(MTELEKOM)
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi : sells real estate

11/27/2019 | 12:48pm EST

Budapest,November 27, 201918:00

Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB, hereinafter the 'Company'), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, announces the signing of an agreement on the sale of one of the Company's office buildings in Budapest.

Under the scope of the announced efficiency improvement and portfolio optimization measures, the Company has signed an agreement on the sale of its office building 'Telekom Park' located in Budapest. The transaction is expected to result in cash inflows of ca. HUF 3.7 billion; closing is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2018 available on our website at https://www.telekom.hu.

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 17:47:10 UTC
