Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi : sells real estate

Budapest,November 27, 201918:00

Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB, hereinafter the 'Company'), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, announces the signing of an agreement on the sale of one of the Company's office buildings in Budapest.

Under the scope of the announced efficiency improvement and portfolio optimization measures, the Company has signed an agreement on the sale of its office building 'Telekom Park' located in Budapest. The transaction is expected to result in cash inflows of ca. HUF 3.7 billion; closing is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

