Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Maha Energy AB    MAHA A   SE0008374383

MAHA ENERGY AB

(MAHA A)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) August Production Volumes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

­­­Maha Energy AB (publ)
Strandvägen 5A
SE-114 51 Stockholm
www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release
Stockholm
September 3, 2019

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) August Production Volumes

Production Volumes

The Company's aggregate sales production for the month of August totaled 102,1081 barrels of oil and 51.013 million scf of gas for a combined average production of approximately 3,568 BOE/day2, before royalties and taxes.

Brazil production progressively increased during August as both the gas and oil customers, continued with previously announced upgrading and commissioning of their facilities to take more volumes.  Oil deliveries to Petrobras from the Tie Field were affected for four days due to unscheduled maintenance at the Petrobras unloading station.  Tartaruga Field lost one day of production due to minor pump maintenance in the field.

Maha Energy holds a 75% working interest in the SES-107 Tartaruga oil and gas concession onshore Brazil.  Petrobras holds the remaining 25% and is non-operator.

1   Subject to minor standard industry adjustments at the time of custody transfer.
2   Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") conversion ratio of 6,000 scf: 1 bbl is used.

Adviser

Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, Telephone: +46-8-528 00 399.

For more information, please contact:        

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +1 403 454 7560        
Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Ron Panchuk (CCO)
Tel: +1 403 454 7560        
Email: ron@mahaenergy.ca

Miscellaneous   

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 3, 2019, at 9:00 p.m. (CET)

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 26 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth.  After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Important Information

Publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, of this press release could in some jurisdictions be subject to restrictions according to law and recipients of this press release, or part of it, are required to inform themselves of, and comply with, such legal restrictions. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions. Copies of this press release are not being made and may not be distributed or sent, in whole, or part, directly or indirectly, in violation of such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a criminal act under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) (“Securities Act”) or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAHA ENERGY AB
03:00pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Augus..
GL
08/25Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Annou..
GL
08/23Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) annou..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 89,0 M
EBIT 2019 55,0 M
Net income 2019 39,0 M
Finance 2019 15,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,50x
P/E ratio 2020 5,15x
EV / Sales2019 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 253 M
Chart MAHA ENERGY AB
Duration : Period :
Maha Energy AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,62  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Jonas Lindvall President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Wayne G. Thomson Chairman
Tom J. Walker Chief Operating Officer
Andrés G. Modarelli Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ehrenblad Independent Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHA ENERGY AB261
CNOOC LTD-4.93%65 812
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.31%57 927
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.93%43 057
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.16%38 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-3.43%28 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group