Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Maha Energy AB (publ)    MAHA A   SE0008374383

MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(MAHA A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maha Energy AB (publ) announce positive 107D well test results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 04:02pm EST

­­­Maha Energy AB (publ)
Strandvagen 5A
SE-114 51 Stockholm
www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release
Stockholm
February 9, 2020

Maha Energy announce positive 107D well test results

107D (Tartaruga)
The well test on 107D is now complete and Maha is pleased to report the following (gross volume) results:

On Free Flow
Oil Rate: 626 BOPD
Gas Rate: 227 MSCFPD
Water/Emulsion: 177 BPD

On Pump (reduced power)*
Oil Rate: 939 BOPD
Gas Rate: 343 MSCFPD
Water/Emulsion: 304 BPD

During the 20-day test period, which was split between free flowing and pumping operations, a steady trend of increasing oil and gas volumes were recorded. During the same period, the water and oil emulsion percentage was steadily reducing.

Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha commented: “The results from the 107D well test is above our expectations. Prior to the horizontal sidetrack, the 107D well was unable to flow naturally. The fact that it free flows to surface at the combined rate of 803 BFPD is very encouraging. The race is now on to increase the oil and gas handling capacity of the Tartaruga processing facility.”

*During jet pumping operations, the jet pump was restricted because the surface handling facilities reached capacity with this better than expected result. 

Maha Energy holds a 75% working interest in the SES-107 Tartaruga oil and gas concession onshore Brazil and is the Operator. Petrobras holds the remaining 25%.

Abbreviations:
BOPD: Barrels of Oil Per Day
MSCFPD: Thousand Standard Cubic Feet Per Day
BFPD: Barrels of Fluid Per Day

For more information, please contact:        

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +1 403 454 7560        
Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
Email: victoria@mahaenergy.ca

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser and can be contacted at info@fnca.se or +46-8-528 00 399. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 26 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth.  After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
04:02pMaha Energy AB (publ) announce positive 107D well test results
GL
02/03Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Janua..
GL
01/30Maha Energy AB (publ) Announce Approval of Additional 800 BOPD Offtake Volume..
GL
01/29Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) annou..
GL
01/29MAHA ENERGY AB : (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announ..
AQ
01/29MAHA ENERGY (PUBL) : Announces Tartaruga Operational Update
PU
01/29Maha Energy AB (publ) Announces Tartaruga Operational Update.
GL
01/19Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Annou..
GL
01/09Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) annou..
GL
01/04Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Annou..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 59,0 M
EBIT 2019 34,0 M
Net income 2019 25,0 M
Debt 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,33x
P/E ratio 2020 4,84x
EV / Sales2019 3,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Maha Energy AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 20,10  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Jonas Lindvall President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anders Ehrenblad Chairman & Deputy Managing Director
Alan Martin Johnson Vice President-Operations
Andrés G. Modarelli Chief Financial Officer
Harald Pousette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)-19.35%219
CNOOC LIMITED-5.40%68 979
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.83%66 813
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.23%44 109
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.21%36 260
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.62%34 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group