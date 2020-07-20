Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Maha Energy AB (publ)    MAHA A   SE0008374383

MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(MAHA A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 07/20 04:05:38 am
13.31 SEK   -3.13%
03:53aMaha Energy AB (publ) comments on acquisition strategy
GL
07/03Maha Energy AB (publ) Announce June Production Volumes
GL
06/09MAHA ENERGY (PUBL) : Announce May Production Volumes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maha Energy AB (publ) comments on acquisition strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 03:53am EDT

­­­Maha Energy AB (publ)
Strandvägen 5A
SE-114 51 Stockholm
www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release
Stockholm
July 20, 2020

Maha Energy AB (publ) comments on acquisition strategy

Due to the recent speculation in various forums regarding potential acquisitions, and in particular a potential agreement on Block 70 in Oman, Maha has the following announcement.

As part of Maha’s exploitation strategy, the Company continuously evaluates various strategic and tactical growth opportunities around the world.  Since the Company focuses on underperforming hydrocarbon assets, the opportunities continuously being evaluated range in geographical and technical nature.  The key driver for the Company is value per barrel. The Company is currently evaluating a number of opportunities in a number of different jurisdictions. 

These opportunities are in various stages of the evaluation/negotiation process, and at this time none of the opportunities are at a stage whereby Market Abuse Regulations (MAR) (insider information) are deemed required.

For more information, please contact:        

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
Email: victoria@mahaenergy.ca

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser and can be contacted at info@fnca.se or +46-8-528 00 399. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 30 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth.  After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois basins in the United States For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
03:53aMaha Energy AB (publ) comments on acquisition strategy
GL
07/03Maha Energy AB (publ) Announce June Production Volumes
GL
06/09MAHA ENERGY (PUBL) : Announce May Production Volumes
PU
06/09MAHA ENERGY PUBL : Annual General Meeting in Maha Energy AB (publ)
PU
06/09MAHA ENERGY PUBL : AB Announces Filing of First Quarter Report & Live Webcast
PU
06/09MAHA ENERGY (PUBL) : “Maha” or the “Company”) Announce U..
PU
06/04Maha Energy AB (publ) Announce May Production Volumes
GL
05/27Annual General Meeting in Maha Energy AB (publ)
GL
05/25Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of First Quarter Report & Live Webcast
GL
05/22Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Annou..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73,0 M - -
Net income 2020 39,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 29,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Maha Energy AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,74 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Jonas Lindvall President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anders Ehrenblad Chairman & Deputy Managing Director
Alan Martin Johnson Vice President-Operations
Andrés G. Modarelli Chief Financial Officer
Harald Pousette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)-44.60%154
CNOOC LIMITED-33.56%49 577
CONOCOPHILLIPS-38.55%42 854
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-43.70%27 449
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.93%20 488
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-36.24%15 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group