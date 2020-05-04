Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announce April Production Volumes

­­­Maha Energy AB (publ)

May 5, 2020

Maha Energy AB (publ) Announce April Production Volumes

Production Volumes

The Company's aggregate sales production for the month of April totaled 90,6641 barrels of oil and 2.250 million scf of gas for a combined average production of approximately 3,035 BOE/day2, before royalties and taxes.

The month of April saw unusually low gas sales at the Tie field which was due to the suspension of gas offtake by CDGN, the Company’s main gas customer. As a result of the indirect effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, CDGN’s end customers are currently closed due to weak product demand and Covid-19 restrictions. This in turn resulted in a temporary reduction in oil production from the Tie field during the month.

The company is working at many levels to maximize oil production despite the current low gas offtake at the Tie field. A temporary easing in flaring restrictions have been received for the Tie and Tartaruga fields and CDGN have commenced trial gas deliveries to a new gas consumer at the Tie field. If successful, this may result in increased gas offtake requirements from the Tie field whilst the regular CDGN customers are shut in due to Covid-19 effects.

1 Subject to minor standard industry adjustments at the time of custody transfer.

2 Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") conversion ratio of 6,000 scf: 1 bbl is used.

