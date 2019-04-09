Ford Likely to End Independent India Business With New Mahindra Deal -- Reuters

--Ford Motor Co. (F) is nearing a deal with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (500520.BY) to form a new joint-venture company in India, Reuters reported citing two sources with direct knowledge of the talks.

--The deal will likely result in Ford ceasing independent operations in the country, the report said.

--Under the terms of the deal being negotiated, Ford will form a new unit in India in which it will hold a 49% stake, while Mahindra will own 51%, Reuters said. Ford's Indian unit will transfer most of its current automotive business to the new entity, including its assets and employees, according to the sources.

--Ford has invested more than $2 billion in India but has consistently struggled, Reuters said.

Full Story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ford-india-mahindra-exclusive/exclusive-ford-likely-to-end-independent-india-business-with-new-mahindra-deal-sources-idUSKCN1RL1SH

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com