Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Likely to End Independent India Business With New Mahindra Deal -- Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

--Ford Motor Co. (F) is nearing a deal with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (500520.BY) to form a new joint-venture company in India, Reuters reported citing two sources with direct knowledge of the talks.

--The deal will likely result in Ford ceasing independent operations in the country, the report said.

--Under the terms of the deal being negotiated, Ford will form a new unit in India in which it will hold a 49% stake, while Mahindra will own 51%, Reuters said. Ford's Indian unit will transfer most of its current automotive business to the new entity, including its assets and employees, according to the sources.

--Ford has invested more than $2 billion in India but has consistently struggled, Reuters said.

Full Story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ford-india-mahindra-exclusive/exclusive-ford-likely-to-end-independent-india-business-with-new-mahindra-deal-sources-idUSKCN1RL1SH

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.70% 9.235 Delayed Quote.21.57%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -0.48% 3309 Delayed Quote.18.79%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 0.13% 667.85 End-of-day quote.-17.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
12:38pFord Likely to End Independent India Business With New Mahindra Deal -- Reute..
DJ
11:09aEXCLUSIVE : Ford likely to end independent India business with new Mahindra deal..
RE
11:01aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Bolero Pick up range crosses 1.5 lakh mark in domestic s..
AQ
04/06SsangYong Motor Company appoints Byung-Tae Yea as new CEO
AQ
04/06SSANGYONG MOTOR : Appoints New Ceo
AQ
04/04MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : first Indian brand to roll out 3 million tractors
AQ
04/03SSANGYONG MOTOR : global sales record 13590 units in Mar 2019
AQ
04/01MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Cricketing legend Aravinda de Silva urges government to ..
AQ
03/30MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : announces price hike of 0.5% - 2.7%, effective 1st April..
PU
03/30SSANGYONG MOTOR : Yea to lead SsangYong Motor as new CEO
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 537 B
EBIT 2019 53 465 M
Net income 2019 49 767 M
Finance 2019 52 337 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 16,23
P/E ratio 2020 15,16
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 792 B
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 853  INR
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kumar Goenka Managing Director & Executive Director
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Vankipuram Srinivasa Parthasarathy Group Chief Financial & Information Officer
Ulhas Narayan Yargop Group CTO & Group President-IT Sector
Keshub Kailash Mahindra Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD-17.02%11 386
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.84%198 900
VOLKSWAGEN7.49%85 983
DAIMLER AG21.91%67 444
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.77%54 885
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.06%53 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About