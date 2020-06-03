Mahindra & Mahindra : Revenue, Profitability to Be Affected in April-June Quarter

By P.R. Venkat



Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. expects its first-quarter financial results to be affected by government restrictions to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The auto-maker said Wednesday that in the last two months, its operations suffered due to very low to insignificant sales of its vehicles ranging from passenger cars to tractors.

"Revenue and profitability will also be impacted in line with the fall in volumes," Mahindra & Mahindra said.

The auto-maker's fiscal year runs from April to March.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which is reducing various variable and fixed costs to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on its business, said it expects demand to pick up as governments across the country ease restrictions.

The Indian government had imposed restrictions in late March to contain the spread of virus that saw many companies and industries shut down their manufacturing units and plants.

