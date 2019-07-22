Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mahindra and Mahindra : Australia grounds Mahindra's GA8 planes after Swedish crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 12:11am EDT
Parts of wreckage retrieved from the crash site are transported to the accident investigation team at Umea Airport

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's air safety regulator has grounded operations of a small aircraft manufactured by Mahindra Aerospace for up to 15 days following a crash in Sweden that killed nine people earlier this month.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) said it had suspended operations of all GippsAero GA8 planes in Australia and all Australian-registered GA8 planes flying overseas from July 20 through Aug. 3.

The GA8 single-engine aircraft, built in Australia by GippsAero, is typically used for skydiving, tourism, air patrols, medical evacuations and humanitarian missions in remote locations, according to Mahindra Aerospace's website.

There are 228 GA8 planes worldwide, 63 of which are registered in Australia, CASA said.

Mahindra Aerospace, a unit of India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said CASA's move was precautionary during the preliminary investigation in Sweden, with which GippsAero was cooperating.

"The preliminary investigation has not identified the root cause of the incident," GippsAero Chief Executive Keith Douglas said in an emailed statement.

Nine Swedes were killed when a GA8, dubbed the Airvan 8, crashed during a skydiving trip near Umea in northern Sweden on July 14.

CASA said it has been working closely with Swedish authorities and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which has also issued an emergency directive to European GA8 aircraft owners and operators to suspend operations except for ferry flights.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
12:11aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Australia grounds Mahindra's GA8 planes after Swedish cr..
RE
07/18MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/12MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : adds Apple CarPlay to Feature Packed XUV500
AQ
07/11MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : rolls out 1 millionth vehicle from each of its 3 manufac..
AQ
07/10MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Jeeto Load celebrates four successful years on Indian ro..
AQ
07/03MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Auto registers 8% growth in Utility Vehicles segment in ..
AQ
07/03MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : showcases World of SUVs, a first of its kind transformat..
AQ
07/03MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : launches innovative new Automated Manual Transmission (A..
AQ
07/02MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 31,879 Units in India during..
AQ
07/01MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : launches New Bolero Camper Range
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 571 B
EBIT 2020 119 B
Net income 2020 48 485 M
Debt 2020 455 B
Yield 2020 1,58%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 622 B
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 775,35  INR
Last Close Price 571,30  INR
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kumar Goenka Managing Director & Executive Director
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Vankipuram Srinivasa Parthasarathy Group Chief Financial & Information Officer
Ulhas Narayan Yargop Group CTO & Group President-IT Sector
Keshub Kailash Mahindra Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD-25.68%9 029
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.23%186 697
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.03%86 003
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.03%55 998
DAIMLER AG-1.02%54 548
BMW AG ST-5.84%48 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group