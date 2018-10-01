Log in
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD (M&M)
Mahindra and Mahindra : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 35,953 Units in India during September 2018

10/01/2018 | 12:22pm CEST

Mumbai, October 1, 2018: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2018.

Domestic sales in September 2018 were at 35,953 units, as against 44,220 units during September 2017. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during September 2018 were at 37,581 units, as against 45,788 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,628 units. During the first half of the financial year, the company's total tractor sales were at 1,78,829 units.

Commenting on the month's performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, 'We have sold 35,953 tractors in the domestic market during September 2018.The September numbers reflect the change in season compared to the same period last year. We expect positive momentum in the festive season, which starts in October. In the export markets, we sold 1,628 tractors'.

Farm Equipment Sector
September Cumulative September
F18 F19 %Change F18 F19 %Change
Domestic 44220 35953 -19% 158958 171262 8%
Exports 1568 1628 4% 7421 7567 2%
Total 45788 37581 -18% 166379 178829 7%

*Exports include CKD

About Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defense, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise

Media contact information:

Mohan Nair
Vice President (Communications)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Office Direct Line - + 91 22 28468510
Office Email Address - nair.mohan@mahindra.com

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 10:21:10 UTC
