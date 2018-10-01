Mahindra and Mahindra : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 35,953 Units in India during September 2018

Mumbai, October 1, 2018: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2018.

Domestic sales in September 2018 were at 35,953 units, as against 44,220 units during September 2017. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during September 2018 were at 37,581 units, as against 45,788 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,628 units. During the first half of the financial year, the company's total tractor sales were at 1,78,829 units.

Commenting on the month's performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, 'We have sold 35,953 tractors in the domestic market during September 2018.The September numbers reflect the change in season compared to the same period last year. We expect positive momentum in the festive season, which starts in October. In the export markets, we sold 1,628 tractors'.

Farm Equipment Sector September Cumulative September F18 F19 %Change F18 F19 %Change Domestic 44220 35953 -19% 158958 171262 8% Exports 1568 1628 4% 7421 7567 2% Total 45788 37581 -18% 166379 178829 7%

*Exports include CKD

