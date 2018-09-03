Mahindra and Mahindra : Farm Equipment Sector sells 16,375 units in India during August 2018

Registers 7% domestic growth for the month

Mumbai, September 3, 2018: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for August 2018.

Domestic sales in August 2018 were at 16,375 units, as against 15,356 units during August 2017. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during August 2018 were at 17,785 units, as against 16,641 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,410 units.

Commenting on the month's performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, 'We have sold 16,375 tractors in the domestic market during August 2018 a growth of 7% over last year. The announcement of higher MSP for Kharif crops will drive positive sentiments in the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we sold 1,410 tractors with a growth of 10% over August 2017.'

FES Total Aug Cumulative Aug F18 F19 %Change F18 F19 %Change Domestic 15356 16375 7% 114738 135309 18% Exports 1285 1410 10% 5853 5939 1% Total 16641 17785 7% 120591 141248 17%

*Exports include CKD

