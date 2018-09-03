Log in
Mahindra and Mahindra : Farm Equipment Sector sells 16,375 units in India during August 2018

09/03/2018 | 08:27am CEST

Registers 7% domestic growth for the month

Mumbai, September 3, 2018: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for August 2018.

Domestic sales in August 2018 were at 16,375 units, as against 15,356 units during August 2017. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during August 2018 were at 17,785 units, as against 16,641 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,410 units.

Commenting on the month's performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, 'We have sold 16,375 tractors in the domestic market during August 2018 a growth of 7% over last year. The announcement of higher MSP for Kharif crops will drive positive sentiments in the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we sold 1,410 tractors with a growth of 10% over August 2017.'

FES Total
Aug Cumulative Aug
F18 F19 %Change F18 F19 %Change
Domestic 15356 16375 7% 114738 135309 18%
Exports 1285 1410 10% 5853 5939 1%
Total 16641 17785 7% 120591 141248 17%

*Exports include CKD

About Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defense, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise

Media contact information:
Mohan Nair
Vice President (Communications)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Office Direct Line - + 91 22 28468510
Office Email Address - nair.mohan@mahindra.com

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:26:03 UTC
