Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD (M&M)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Mahindra and Mahindra : Group To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040 Focus on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Power

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 11:53am CEST

California Sept 14, 2018: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India's leading manufacturer of utility vehicles and part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its commitment to become a carbon neutral company by 2040. Mahindra will focus on energy efficiency and the use of renewable power to achieve this target. Residual emissions will be addressed through carbon sinks.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group and co-chair of the Global Climate Action Summit currently under way in San Francisco committed that his entire group of businesses would become carbon neutral.

This is significant because earlier Mr Mahindra had pledged that only its flagship company - Mahindra & Mahindra - would become carbon neutral by 2040. However, after listening to leaders speak at the Summit, he upped the ante on his commitment by extending that pledge to the entire group.

'We are doing our part in the global fight against climate change with this ambitious new target. Mahindra will leverage the latest technological advances and its recently announced Carbon Price to work towards being carbon neutral by 2040.'

M&M was the first company in the world to commit to doubling energy productivity by signing on to The Climate Group's program EP100. Using energy efficient lighting, efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), motors and heat recovery projects, Mahindra & Mahindra has doubled the energy productivity of the automotive business almost 12 years ahead of schedule. The farm equipment business is also ahead of schedule in achieving its goal and is more than half-way there.

The company was also the first Indian company to announce its internal Carbon Price of $10 per ton of carbon emitted to fund investments required to pursue the path of carbon neutrality. The price was carefully arrived at on the basis of international benchmarks and an assessment of what was required to achieve the goals set by the business on energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The company has more than 10 years of experience in creating carbon sinks. It looks forward to using this experience to deal with residual emissions in a manner that is world class and follows the best established protocols.

M&M will be working on its carbon neutrality commitment with the international non-profit organization Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), which works with leading companies to raise the bar for corporate sustainability leadership. It will continue to work with EDF and other leading partners as it implements actions towards achieving carbon neutrality.

M&M is also a signatory of the Science based targets initiative which provides companies with a clear pathway for reducing emissions in line with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. All these commitments are helping the company on its path to go carbon neutral.

About Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defense, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,400,000 people across 100 countries.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise

Media contact information:

Shubhada Dharwadkar
Group Communications
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Tel:+91-22-24901441
Dharwadkar.shubhada@mahindra.com

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 09:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
11:53aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Group To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040 Focus on Energy Effic..
PU
08:58aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : & To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040 Focus on Energy Efficienc..
PU
09/12MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Off-road Roxor too closely resembles Jeep Wrangler, comp..
AQ
09/12U.S. to probe India's Mahindra over Fiat Chrysler Jeep complaint
RE
09/10MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Showcases Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Range At MOVE 2018..
AQ
09/07MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Showcases Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Range At MOVE 2018
PU
09/05SSANGYONG MOTOR : SsangYong sells 11,421 units in Aug. -9,055 at home and 2,366 ..
AQ
09/04Mahindra Logistics appoints Yogesh Patel as the new CFO
AQ
09/04MIXED BAG : CAR SALES DULL IN AUG, BUT CVs SHINE
AQ
09/04MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : & hopes Marazzo will be game changer
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 564 B
EBIT 2019 63 382 M
Net income 2019 50 415 M
Finance 2019 62 456 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 22,13
P/E ratio 2020 19,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capitalization 1 113 B
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 1 063  INR
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kumar Goenka Managing Director & Executive Director
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Vankipuram Srinivasa Parthasarathy Group Chief Financial & Information Officer
Ulhas Narayan Yargop Group CTO & Group President-IT Sector
Keshub Kailash Mahindra Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD24.68%15 498
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.08%197 846
VOLKSWAGEN-15.42%81 841
DAIMLER-22.19%68 918
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.02%62 668
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.03%51 459
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.