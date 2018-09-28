Mahindra and Mahindra : Powerol Launches New Seahawk Range of Marine Engines

Announces BS-IV compliant engines for other industrial applications

Chennai, September 28, 2018: Mahindra Powerol, a business unit of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its debut into the Marine Engines segment with its all new Seahawk Series. These engines, ranging from 24hp to 300hp, include 11 variants of Marine Engines and Marine Generators.

The Seahawk range of engines are designed with best in class fuel efficiency, superior technology and a robust tracking system for safety and service alerts. These engines are easily serviceable at the network of exclusive 3S - Sales, Service & Spares Marine Dealers set up in the coastal areas. These dealers have trained service engineers ensuring the minimum resolution time for any service need. Customers can also avail a cost effective, comprehensive, annual maintenance scheme named Seahawk Care as an option.

Speaking at the launch, Sachin Nijhawan, Business Head, Powerol Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, 'Today's launch of Powerol's engines in the marine category present us with an exciting new business opportunity and consumer group. We now have engines ranging from 15hp to 400hp to straddle a wide segment of business needs. At Mahindra, it is our constant endeavour to offer high quality, world class products to our customers and today's launch bears testimony to this philosophy'.

Mahindra Powerol Marine & Industrial Engines, designed in the company's Chennai R&D facility to suit the application requirement, and manufactured at state of the art facilities in Pune & Nagpur, are available in the range of 15hp-400hp. These engines cater to 25 types of applications including concrete mixers, concrete pumps, compactors, loaders, etc.

The Powerol Industrial Engine group is ready with its BS-IV CEV range of engines as well. These engines have been designed & tested in the factory and field for best in class performance and fuel efficiency, which is the result of the optimum design of after-treatment components.

With this BS-IV CEV readiness and focus on industrial engines, Mahindra Powerol is planning to be the front runner as an engine partner for the construction equipment market in India.

About Mahindra Powerol

The company entered the field of power generation in 2001-02. Starting from FY 2002, the business has grown exponentially to become a Rs.1400 crore business in FY 2017-18. Today, engines from Mahindra Powerol power diesel generating sets from 5kVA to 625 kVA.

Since inception, Mahindra Powerol has made rapid strides in the Indian genset industry within a very short span of time. Mahindra Powerol DG sets are the first choice of Telecom majors across India and overseas.

Recently Mahindra Powerol has been bestowed with ET Iconic Brand & Superbrands 2017.

Mahindra Powerol was also awarded the prestigious Deming Prize in 2014. The Deming Prize is a global quality award instituted by the Union of Japanese Scientists & Engineers (JUSE) that recognizes businesses that have successfully implemented Total Quality Management (TQM).

The company has also won various awards like Frost & Sullivan 'Voice of Customer' award, Master Brand, Power Brand.

Besides Telecom, Mahindra Powerol DG sets are powering customers from a diverse cross-section of industries and segments like banks, buildings and Construction, Public Sector Units, hospitals, hotels, homes and manufacturing units in India and global markets.

About Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defence, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise

