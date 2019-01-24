Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD (M&M)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mahindra and Mahindra : Presents Its Luxury SUV, Alturas G4, to His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:19am EST

Mumbai, January 23, 2019: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a part of the US $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today handed over the keys of its recently launched luxury SUV, Alturas G4, to His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.

Speaking at the occasion in Jaipur, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said 'It is my pleasure to present our luxury SUV, Alturas G4, to His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. His Highness, with his royal legacy & true sportsman spirit is an icon of new age royalty and we believe that the Alturas G4 will be the perfect vehicle for him.'

The Alturas G4 is the epitome of luxury in every sense. From its imposing exteriors to its exquisite interiors, every detail in the Alturas G4 has been designed and crafted by the finest in the business. With its excellent proposition of imposing design, exquisite interiors, state-of-the-art technology, exhilarating performance and unmatched safety, all at an attractive price point, the Alturas G4 has redefined the high-end SUV segment. It is Mahindra's most luxurious offering and comes with a host of technology & safety features such as the 3D Around View Camera, Easy Access Mode, Ventilated Seats and more, many of which are not available in vehicles at a similar price range.

About Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defense, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise

Media contact information:

Mohan Nair
Vice President (Communications)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Office Direct Line - + 91 22 28468510
Office Email Address - nair.mohan@mahindra.com

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 12:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
07:19aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Presents Its Luxury SUV, Alturas G4, to His Highness Mah..
PU
01/21MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Tech Mahindra to Fuel Digital Growth in Bangladesh
PU
01/18MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Electric launches NEMO Life; Celebrates over 100 million..
AQ
01/15MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Bollywood Star Manoj Bajpai Felicitates Mahindra Jeeto C..
AQ
01/15MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Opens XUV300 Bookings Launch in February 2019
AQ
01/14MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FIN SERVICES : Lack of refinance facility for NBFCS needs de..
AQ
01/14MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Marazzo introduces 8-seater on top-end M8 variant
PU
01/05SSANGYONG MOTOR : rolls out long-body Rexton Khan
AQ
01/04LACK OF REFINANCE FACILITY FOR NBFCS :  Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
AQ
01/04MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 16,510 Units in India During..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 546 B
EBIT 2019 58 246 M
Net income 2019 49 128 M
Finance 2019 49 662 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 16,99
P/E ratio 2020 15,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 826 B
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 962  INR
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kumar Goenka Managing Director & Executive Director
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Vankipuram Srinivasa Parthasarathy Group Chief Financial & Information Officer
Ulhas Narayan Yargop Group CTO & Group President-IT Sector
Keshub Kailash Mahindra Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD-13.44%11 585
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.74%199 780
VOLKSWAGEN2.40%81 999
DAIMLER9.52%61 207
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.16%53 469
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD15.43%53 341
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.