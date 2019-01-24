Mahindra and Mahindra : Presents Its Luxury SUV, Alturas G4, to His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur

Mumbai, January 23, 2019: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a part of the US $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today handed over the keys of its recently launched luxury SUV, Alturas G4, to His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.

Speaking at the occasion in Jaipur, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said 'It is my pleasure to present our luxury SUV, Alturas G4, to His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. His Highness, with his royal legacy & true sportsman spirit is an icon of new age royalty and we believe that the Alturas G4 will be the perfect vehicle for him.'

The Alturas G4 is the epitome of luxury in every sense. From its imposing exteriors to its exquisite interiors, every detail in the Alturas G4 has been designed and crafted by the finest in the business. With its excellent proposition of imposing design, exquisite interiors, state-of-the-art technology, exhilarating performance and unmatched safety, all at an attractive price point, the Alturas G4 has redefined the high-end SUV segment. It is Mahindra's most luxurious offering and comes with a host of technology & safety features such as the 3D Around View Camera, Easy Access Mode, Ventilated Seats and more, many of which are not available in vehicles at a similar price range.

