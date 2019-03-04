Log in
Mahindra and Mahindra : SsangYong Motor Global Sales Record 9,841 units in February 2019

0
03/04/2019 | 05:30am EST
  • SsangYong sells 9,841 vehicles in February 2019, up 8.3 percent year-on-year
  • Rexton Sports sales jump greatly 29.3 percent YoY, leading company's sales growth in its home market
  • SsangYong to increase global sales based on expanded product lineup including Korando

Seoul, S. Korea, March 4, 2019: SsangYong Motor Company (CEO Choi Johng-sik; www.smotor.com), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced that the company sold a total of 9,841 units in February 2019 - 7,579 units in domestic sales and 2,262 in exports.

SsangYong's February 2019 sales rose 8.3 percent over the same month last year, showing an uptrend at home and abroad. It was driven by the better-than-expected market response to the Rexton Sports KHAN, launched in January, despite fewer working days in February, due to Lunar New Year holiday.

The company's February domestic sales rose 7.2 percent over February 2018 helped by the over 20 percent increase in sales of the Rexton Sports year-on-year thanks to the popularity of the Rexton Sports KHAN.

The Rexton Sports KHAN is leading the growth of the open-typed SUV in the overall SUV market with great reviews and various options for customers.

SsangYong's February exports jumped 12 percent from a year earlier, showing a recovery, thanks to the new lineup and stable sales of the Tivoli brand.

The company expects its exports will recover faster as the Rexton Sports KHAN is scheduled to be introduced globally at the Geneva Motor Show this month and going to be shipped abroad soon.

In addition, its global sales will increase rapidly as the brand-new Korando, a key model for the company's sales growth, has been launched.

Choi Johng-sik, CEO of SsangYong Motor Company, commented, 'Despite fewer business days in February, the sales of the Rexton Sports are on the upswing as the open-typed SUV market is expanding,' adding, 'We will increase our global sales based on the strengthened lineup as the Korando, SsangYong's technology-intensive model, has been added.'

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 10:29:06 UTC
