Mahindra and Mahindra : & Suspends Manufacturing Operations at Three Sites in Maharashtra

By Kosaku Narioka



Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (500520.BY) said it is suspending manufacturing operations at three locations in the western Indian state of Maharashtra to ensure safety of its employees amid the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Indian auto maker has closed its Nagpur plant immediately and would shut its Chakan and Kandivali sites from Monday night, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The company said it would take appropriate action on other plants across the nation should the situation change.

