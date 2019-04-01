Mahle Metal Leve : DFP - Year 2018

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS

In compliance with applicable law and the Company bylaws, the Company's Management submits to you the Management Report and the Financial Statements with the Independent Auditor's Report and the Report of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

1Management's Comments

The year 2018 started with expectations of a new political and macroeconomic cycle in Brazil, which reflected in lower inflation and interest rates, and with the automotive industry looking to rebound.

However, a truckers' strike in May 2018 created a lot of uncertainty, with a negative impact on all sectors of the economy, including the auto industry.

Despite the negative impact of the truckers' strike, the Company benefited from the recovery of the domestic market on the back of the growth of the domestic OE segment (sales to automakers) and the performance of the Aftermarket.

In view of the foregoing, the Company recorded growth of 14.4% in its net operating revenue in 2018 due to strong OE sales in the domestic market (21.4%), export market (15.5%), and Aftermarket (7.8%).

The chart below shows the Company's revenue broken down by market in 2018 and 2017.

The operating performance measured by EBITDA was R$ 466.9 million for the full year 2018 with an EBITDA margin of 18.0%, while EBITDA was R$ 401.8 million in 2017 with an EBITDA margin of 17.7%.

However, in the last quarter of 2018 some factors such as a rise in the price of raw material and the end of the payroll tax relief had an adverse impact on the Company's gross result and contributed to the slight decline in EBITDA margin compared to the same period in 2017. It is worth noting that for the Company the result tends to be lower in the fourth quarter than in all other quarters due to seasonal factors and the mix of products.