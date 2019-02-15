Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Maiden Holdings, Ltd.    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:46pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden” or the “Company”) securities between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Maiden investors have until April 12, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On November 9, 2018, Maiden revealed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, including a significant $308.8 million loss and a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its AmTrust segment. Maiden also stated that the sale of its business assets resulted in an impairment loss of $74.2 million. On this news, shares of Maiden fell nearly 32% to close at $2.40 per share on November 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive losses; (2) Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive losses; (3) Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews, actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss from these policies was significantly understated; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Maiden during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 12, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
05:46pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03:23pMHLD Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors of Important Dead..
BU
02/13LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
02/13MAIDEN Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
02/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Maiden Holdi..
PR
02/13IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/12MAIDEN : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Maiden..
BU
02/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Maiden Ho..
BU
02/12The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ma..
BU
02/11ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Maiden Holdin..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 380 M
EBIT 2018 -205 M
Net income 2018 -321 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 31,3%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,06x
Capitalization 111 M
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, CEO, Secretary, & General Counsel
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Joseph Haveron Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.-18.79%111
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG5.48%33 930
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG8.58%17 398
EVEREST RE GROUP-1.51%8 700
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA9.89%7 718
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.7.55%6 017
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.