Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the April
12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
(“Maiden” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MHLD)
securities between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Maiden investors have until April 12, 2019 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
to participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On November 9, 2018, Maiden revealed its financial results for the
quarter ended September 30, 2018, including a significant $308.8 million
loss and a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its
AmTrust segment. Maiden also stated that the sale of its business assets
resulted in an impairment loss of $74.2 million. On this news, shares of
Maiden fell nearly 32% to close at $2.40 per share on November 12, 2018,
thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) Maiden lacked adequate underwriting
processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its
reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive
losses; (2) Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and
cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a
related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio
was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive
losses; (3) Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews,
actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust
Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss
from these policies was significantly understated; (4) as a result of
the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of
financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and (5) as a
result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and
prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Maiden, you may move the Court no later than April
12, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a
member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may
retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent
member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if
you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
