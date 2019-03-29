Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Maiden Holdings, Ltd.    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Maiden” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MHLD) securities during the period from March 4, 2014 through November 9, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, according to the complaint, Defendants misleadingly claimed they implemented robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure Maiden appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring an AmTrust insurance portfolio.

On November 9, 2018, when Defendants disclosed the extent of Maiden’s reinsurance problems, the price of Maiden shares fell $1.12, nearly 32%, to close at $2.40 on November 12, 2018.

If you acquired Maiden securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
03:01pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
03/15MAIDEN HOLDINGS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,0..
BU
03/15MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Re..
BU
03/11LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
03/02JOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
PR
03/01MAIDEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
02/27LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
02/25MHLD CLASS ACTION ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
02/20GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 839 M
EBIT 2019 59,1 M
Net income 2019 17,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 24,8%
P/E ratio 2019 4,02
P/E ratio 2020 3,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,04x
Capitalization 66,8 M
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, CEO, Secretary, & General Counsel
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Joseph Haveron Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.-51.22%67
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG9.79%35 138
SWISS RE7.48%32 980
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG7.90%17 203
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC0.56%8 861
EVEREST RE GROUP-1.10%8 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About