Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of
those who acquired Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Maiden” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: MHLD)
securities during the period from March 4, 2014 through November 9, 2018
(the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 12, 2019 to apply to
the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about Maiden’s
underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of
its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, according to the complaint,
Defendants misleadingly claimed they implemented robust analysis and
cross-checks to ensure Maiden appropriately priced the risk of
reinsuring an AmTrust insurance portfolio.
On November 9, 2018, when Defendants disclosed the extent of Maiden’s
reinsurance problems, the price of Maiden shares fell $1.12, nearly 32%,
to close at $2.40 on November 12, 2018.
