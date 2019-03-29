LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Maiden Holdings, Ltd. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden" or the
"Company")(NASDAQ:MHLD) of the April 12, 2019 deadline to seek the role
of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been
filed against the Company.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District
of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased Maiden common stock
between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The
case, Wigglesworth v. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. et al., No.
19-cv-05296 was filed on February 11, 2019, and has been assigned to
Judge Renee Marie Bumb.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by failing to accurately represent the quality
and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and
practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In reality, the
Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management
protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that
its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the
risk assumed by the Company.
As the Company’s fraud was gradually revealed through several corrective
disclosures, Maiden’s share price declined significantly, causing harm
to investors.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Maiden's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
