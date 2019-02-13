Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors (MHLD)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maiden Holdings,
Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD)
(“Maiden” or the “Company”) securities between March 4, 2014 and
November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Maiden investors
have until April 12, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On November 9, 2018, Maiden revealed its financial results for the
quarter ended September 30, 2018, including a significant $308.8 million
loss and a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its
AmTrust segment. Maiden also stated that the sale of its business assets
resulted in an impairment loss of $74.2 million. On this news, shares of
Maiden fell nearly 32% to close at $2.40 per share on November 12, 2018,
thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) Maiden lacked adequate underwriting
processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its
reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive
losses; (2) Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and
cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a
related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio
was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive
losses; (3) Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews,
actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust
Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss
from these policies was significantly understated; (4) as a result of
the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of
financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and (5) as a
result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and
prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Maiden, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005910/en/