MAIDEN HOLDINGS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. - MHLD

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until April 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Maiden
Holdings, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: MHLD), if they purchased the Company’s shares
between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class
Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the District of New Jersey.
Get Help
Maiden investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-maiden-holdings-ltd-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Maiden and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 9, 2018, the Company disclosed quarterly financial results
that included a significant net loss of $308.8 million, a $210.4 million
adverse prior year loss development in its vital AmTrust operating
segment, and an impairment loss of $74.2 million resulting from the sale
of business assets.
On this news, the price of Maiden’s shares plummeted nearly 32%.
The case is Wigglesworth v. Maiden Holdings, Ltd., et al., No.
19-cv-5296.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005586/en/