MAIDEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. - MHLD

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
April 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: MHLD), if
they purchased the Company’s shares between March 4, 2014 and November
9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
About the Lawsuit
Maiden and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 9, 2018, the Company disclosed quarterly financial results
that included a significant net loss of $308.8 million, a $210.4 million
adverse prior year loss development in its vital AmTrust operating
segment, and an impairment loss of $74.2 million resulting from the sale
of business assets.
On this news, the price of Maiden’s shares plummeted nearly 32%.
The case is Wigglesworth v. Maiden Holdings, Ltd., et al., No.
19-cv-5296.
