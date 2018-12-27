Log in
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. (MHLD)
12/27 10:00:01 pm
1.52 USD   +2.70%
Maiden Holdings Announces Completion of Sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc.

12/27/2018 | 11:35pm CET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd., has completed the sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. (“Maiden US”) to Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) for net consideration of $272.4 million, including initial estimated closing adjustments. At closing, approximately $1.3 billion of legacy reinsurance liabilities for Maiden’s US Diversified Business were acquired by Enstar.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007.  The Company is focused on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in Europe and select other global markets by providing innovative reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. 

CONTACT:
Bill Horning, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
Phone: 856.359.2532
E-mail: bhorning@maiden.bm

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 380 M
EBIT 2018 -205 M
Net income 2018 -321 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 28,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,07x
Capitalization 123 M
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, CEO, Secretary, & General Counsel
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Joseph Haveron Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.-77.58%123
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG4.20%32 072
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG11.06%15 998
EVEREST RE GROUP-4.98%8 546
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA137.35%6 427
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.3.08%5 213
