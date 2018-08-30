Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Maiden Holdings, Ltd.    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. (MHLD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Maiden Holdings Announces Sale of U.S. Treaty Reinsurance Renewal Rights to TransRe and Update on Strategic Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:01am CEST

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden” or the “Company”) announced today that it has sold the renewal rights in respect of its U.S. treaty reinsurance underwriting business to Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (“TransRe”).

The transaction, which has now closed, does not include any of the Bermuda underwriting elements of Maiden’s portfolio including its AmTrust Business or its International Insurance Services and Capital Solutions businesses in Europe, which forms the significant majority of Maiden’s existing business and will remain as part of its on-going business.

The Company also reported that in connection with its previously announced strategic review, it is in advanced discussions regarding the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. (“MRNA”) to a third party.  The transaction would cover approximately $1.1 billion of loss and LAE reserves as of June 30, 2018. Readers are cautioned that such discussions may or may not lead to an agreement to sell MRNA.  The Company does not expect to disclose any further developments unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

The completion of the sale of the renewal rights begins the process of simplifying Maiden’s operations, and along with anticipated restructuring and related expense reductions, are expected to improve its business performance and profitability, and significantly reduces the amount of capital required for Maiden’s operations. 

“The announcement of this transaction represents an important step in Maiden’s continuing strategic review process and we believe this transaction will increase our financial flexibility, improve our operating efficiency and profitability and broaden our ability to allocate capital to future strategies, which in turn will create value for our shareholders,” said Lawrence F. Metz, Maiden’s President and Chief Executive Officer designate.

Metz continued: “We are deeply grateful to the Maiden team for their continued efforts in this challenging environment and, prospectively, we will coordinate closely with clients to ensure a smooth transition.”

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Through its subsidiaries, which are each A- rated (excellent) by A.M. Best, the Company is focused on providing non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies in the United States and Europe. As of June 30, 2018, Maiden had $6.7 billion in assets and shareholders' equity of $1.1 billion.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including forward-looking statements with respect to the potential sale of MRNA, the benefits expected to be derived from the sale of the renewal rights and the achievement of additional operational efficiencies and expense reductions. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including the ability to negotiate a satisfactory agreement with respect to the sale of MRNA, delay in achieving improvements (if any) in the Company’s business results and financial positions, non-receipt of expected payments, changes in interest rates, effect of the performance of financial markets on investment income and fair values of investments, developments of claims and the effect on loss reserves, accuracy in projecting loss reserves, the impact of competition and pricing environments, changes in the demand for the Company's products, the effect of general economic conditions and unusual frequency of storm activity, adverse state and federal legislation, regulations and regulatory investigations into industry practices, developments relating to existing agreements, heightened competition, changes in pricing environments, and changes in asset valuations. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected is contained in Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as updated in periodic filings with the SEC. However these factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. 

CONTACT:
Bill Horning, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
Phone: 856.359.2532
E-mail: bhorning@maiden.bm

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
01:01aMaiden Holdings Announces Sale of U.S. Treaty Reinsurance Renewal Rights to T..
GL
08/10A.M. BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
BU
06/29MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27Breakfast Technical Briefing on Chubb and Three Other Additional Insurance St..
AC
05/10Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
04/24Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9, 2018
GL
04/06Maiden Holdings Appoints BofA Merrill Lynch to Manage Strategic Review Proces..
GL
03/29MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02A.M. BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiaries
BU
02/28MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Maiden Holdings sinks 23% after as declining AmTrust premiums hurt revenue 
08/09FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/09/2018) 
08/09Midday Gainers / Losers (08/09/2018) 
08/09CASE STUDY : MHLD's Mistreated 8.6% / 8.3% Yield-To-Worst Baby Bonds 
08/09Maiden Holdings declares $0.05 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 679 M
EBIT 2018 66,4 M
Net income 2018 32,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,1%
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
P/E ratio 2019 5,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 337 M
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arturo Manuel Raschbaum President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Karen L. Schmitt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.-37.12%337
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG3.65%32 480
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG11.53%16 327
EVEREST RE GROUP0.54%9 090
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.6.70%5 354
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA78.03%4 297
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.