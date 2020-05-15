Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : Announces First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results 0 05/15/2020 | 04:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) ("Maiden" or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $20.9 million or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $36.6 million or $0.44 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating earnings(5) were $3.1 million or $0.04 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $27.6 million or $0.33 per diluted common share for the same period in 2019. Maiden's book value per common share(1) was $0.24 at March 31, 2020 compared to $0.51 at December 31, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted for the unamortized deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance recognized as of March 31, 2020 of $113.0 million, the adjusted book value per common share(2) was $1.59 at March 31, 2020. Book value per common share on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was adversely affected by $44.1 million or $0.53 per share in unrealized losses on fixed income investments during the first quarter 2020, largely the result of elevated volatility in the financial markets brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Commenting on the first quarter of 2020 financial results, Lawrence F. Metz, Maiden’s President and Co-Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased to report our first quarterly profit in two years. As our loss experience continues to moderate and we continue to reduce our operating expenses, we remain focused on sustaining and increasing Maiden’s profitability. We are fortunate in these turbulent times that the application of government restrictions in the United States, Bermuda and Europe have not substantially affected our operations. We believe that we have immaterial exposure to claims from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have taken all necessary actions to ensure the safety and security of our employees as our contingency plans have allowed us to operate effectively in a virtual environment." Patrick J. Haveron, Maiden’s Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer added, "We are pleased to have completed our first quarter on a strong note after the re-domestication of Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. from Bermuda to Vermont. We were able to capture realized investment gains ahead of the market volatility in March which both contributed to the strong quarterly result and reduced the impact to book value from COVID-19 related market volatility. Prior year loss experience was benign during the first quarter and while the loss development of our run-off portfolio will require further maturity to fully emerge, recent trends have been less adverse, although there is no guarantee these trends will persist. We remain comfortable that the amount of limit available in our LPT/ADC with Enstar is sufficient and with nearly $2.6 billion in investable assets and a strong capital position now restored, we are working to identify strategies to deploy those assets and capital to create value for our shareholders.” Consolidated Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $20.9 million compared to a net loss of $36.6 million for the same period in 2019. The net improvement in results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily due to the following: net income from continuing operations of $20.9 million compared to net loss from continuing operations of $33.9 million for the same period in 2019 largely due to the following factors: underwriting loss (4) of $3.7 million compared to $42.7 million in the same period in 2019. The reduction in the underwriting loss was due to: the impact of lower loss ratios combined with lower current year premiums earned during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019; and favorable prior year loss development of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to adverse prior year loss development of $7.3 million during the same period in 2019 which had been incurred primarily within the AmTrust Reinsurance segment. realized gains on investment of $11.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to realized losses of $11.1 million for the same period in 2019; and foreign exchange and other gains of $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to foreign exchange and other gains of $5.0 million for the same period in 2019.

No net income or loss from discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $2.7 million for the same period in 2019. Net premiums written for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $10.4 million compared to net premiums written of $(561.5) million in the same respective period in 2019. Premiums written in the Diversified Reinsurance segment decreased by $4.6 million or 30.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower premiums written in German Auto programs within our IIS business. There were no new written premiums within the AmTrust Reinsurance segment due to the termination of both the AmTrust Quota Share and the European Hospital Liability Quota Share effective January 1, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the negative premiums written were primarily the result of the Partial Termination Amendment which resulted in Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (“Maiden Reinsurance”) returning approximately $648.0 million in unearned premium to AmTrust International Insurance, Ltd., or $436.8 million net of applicable ceding commission and brokerage. Net premiums earned decreased by $151.9 million or 83.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to the combined impact of the terminated quota share contracts within the AmTrust Reinsurance segment, non-renewals in Maiden Reinsurance's European Capital Solutions business and a reduction in the German Auto programs produced by our IIS unit within its Diversified Reinsurance segment. Net investment income decreased by $14.1 million or 43.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same respective period in 2019, primarily due to the decline in average investable assets of 34.4% in those same periods. The decline in investable assets is largely due to the cessation of active reinsurance underwriting and other initiatives resulting from the Strategic Review that was commenced in 2018 and has been responsible for significant negative operating cash flows as we run-off our existing reinsurance liabilities. Lower investment income was also impacted by the decline in average book yields to 2.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.1% for the same period in 2019. Net realized gains on investment were $11.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to net realized losses of $11.1 million for the same respective period in 2019. The realized gains for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were primarily due to sales of corporate bonds during the first quarter of 2020 for the settlement of claim payments to AmTrust. Net loss and LAE decreased by $131.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same respective period in 2019 largely due to the termination of the AmTrust Reinsurance quota share agreements effective January 1, 2019. Net loss and LAE for the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by net favorable prior year reserve development of $0.5 million compared to net adverse prior year reserve development of $7.3 million during the same period in 2019. Commission and other acquisition expenses decreased by $57.6 million or 82.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the same respective period in 2019 due to significantly lower earned premiums in both of our reportable segments. The commission and other acquisition expense in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 includes $0.9 million and $7.7 million, respectively of additional ceding commission agreed under the Partial Termination Amendment. Total general and administrative expenses decreased by $8.1 million, or 48.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 largely due to a continued decrease in salary, benefits and other corporate expenses associated with the Strategic Review and related headcount reductions since 2018. The Company estimates that it incurred operating expenses of approximately $0.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 which it believes will not recur in future periods. Non-GAAP Operating Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 Non-GAAP operating earnings(5) was $3.1 million or $0.04 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $27.6 million or $(0.33) per diluted common share for the same period in 2019. In addition to other adjustments, management has adjusted the GAAP net operating loss and underwriting results by recognizing the unamortized deferred gain arising from the LPT/ADC Agreement which is fully recoverable from Cavello to show the ultimate economic benefit of the LPT/ADC Agreement to Maiden. The amount recognized as an unamortized deferred gain liability pursuant to this agreement was $113.0 million as of March 31, 2020 remained unchanged from December 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the non-GAAP operating results are primarily the result of underwriting results not covered by the LPT/ADC Agreement, specifically the run-off of AmTrust quota share business with losses occurring after December 31, 2018 (including the additional ceding commission paid under the Partial Termination Amendment) as well as claims related to the European Hospital Liability Quota Share. In addition, as previously noted, the Company estimates that it incurred operating expenses of approximately $0.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, which it believes will not recur in future periods. Similar to the reported GAAP result, the improvement in the non-GAAP operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 primarily reflects the improved underwriting results described above. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and Other Financial Matters The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020. Additional information on the matters reported in this news release along with other required disclosures including risk factors related to COVID-19 can be found in that filing. Total assets were $3.3 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2019. Shareholders' equity was $485.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $507.7 million at December 31, 2019. Adjusted shareholders' equity(2) was $597.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to adjusted shareholders' equity of $620.7 million at December 31, 2019 reflecting the unamortized deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance of $113.0 million. The Company has discontinued the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures such as combined ratio and its related components in this news release, as it believes that as the run-off of its reinsurance portfolios progresses, such ratios are increasingly not meaningful and of less value to readers as they evaluate the financial results of the Company. The Company has, for the time being, continued to utilize such non-GAAP measures on a quarterly basis in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Quarterly Dividends The Company's Board of Directors did not authorize any quarterly dividends related to either its common shares or any series of its preferred shares. About Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. (1)(2)(4)(5) Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of these measures to GAAP measures. Special Note about Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include general statements both with respect to the Company and the insurance industry and generally are identified with the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "predict", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "potential", "possible", "could", "might", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" and similar expressions. In light of the risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements in this press release should not be considered as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company’s objectives or plans or other matters described in any forward-looking statement will be achieved. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements are set forth in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are complex, uncertain and rapidly evolving. We therefore may not be able to accurately predict the longer-term effects that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our financial condition or results of operations. To the extent the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affects our financial condition or results of operations, it may also have the effect of heightening additional risks described in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company cautions that the list of important risk factors in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is not intended to be and is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or individuals acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. If one or more risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary materially from what was projected. Any forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth, strategy and liquidity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements which speak only as of the dates of the documents in which such statements were made. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands (000's), except per share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost 2020: $1,530,689; 2019: $1,813,426) $ 1,508,544 $ 1,835,518 Other investments 34,088 31,748 Total investments 1,542,632 1,867,266 Cash and cash equivalents 60,059 48,197 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 117,903 59,081 Accrued investment income 19,897 18,331 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 14,560 12,181 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses 620,882 623,422 Loan to related party 167,975 167,975 Deferred commission and other acquisition expenses, net 69,109 77,356 Funds withheld receivable 696,076 684,441 Other assets 12,664 9,946 Total Assets $ 3,321,757 $ 3,568,196 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Reserve for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,249,045 $ 2,439,907 Unearned premiums 197,094 220,269 Deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance 112,950 112,950 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,708 32,444 Senior notes - principal amount 262,500 262,500 Less: unamortized debt issuance costs 7,538 7,592 Senior notes, net 254,962 254,908 Total Liabilities 2,836,759 3,060,478 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preference Shares 465,000 465,000 Common shares 890 882 Additional paid-in capital 751,862 751,327 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (26,288) 17,836 Accumulated deficit (674,933) (695,794) Treasury shares, at cost (31,533) (31,533) Total Equity 484,998 507,718 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,321,757 $ 3,568,196 Book value per common share(1) $ 0.24 $ 0.51 Common shares outstanding 83,969,991 83,148,458 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands (000's), except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 11,734 $ (561,139) Net premiums written $ 10,372 $ (561,530) Change in unearned premiums 20,843 744,632 Net premiums earned 31,215 183,102 Other insurance revenue 408 812 Net investment income 17,964 32,022 Net realized gains (losses) on investment 11,038 (11,101) Total other-than-temporary impairment losses (1,506) - Portion of loss recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) - - Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (1,506) - Total revenues 59,119 204,835 Expenses: Net loss and loss adjustment expenses 21,086 152,689 Commission and other acquisition expenses 11,973 69,617 General and administrative expenses 8,550 16,619 Total expenses 41,609 238,925 Other expenses: Interest and amortization expenses (4,831) (4,829) Foreign exchange and other gains 8,197 4,979 Total other expenses 3,366 150 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,876 (33,940) Less: income tax expense (benefit) 15 (38) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 20,861 (33,902) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax - (2,734) Net income (loss) $ 20,861 $ (36,636) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share attributable to Maiden common shareholders(9) $ 0.25 $ (0.41) Basic and diluted loss from discontinued operations per share attributable to Maiden common shareholders(9) - (0.03) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Maiden common shareholders(9) $ 0.25 $ (0.44) Annualized return on average common equity 267.6% -142.5% Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted(9) 83,256,223 82,965,156 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Segment Information (in thousands (000's)) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Diversified Reinsurance AmTrust Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 11,734 $ - $ - $ 11,734 Net premiums written $ 10,372 $ - $ - $ 10,372 Net premiums earned $ 12,531 $ 18,684 $ - $ 31,215 Other insurance revenue 408 - - 408 Net loss and loss adjustment expenses ("loss and LAE") (7,041) (14,045) - (21,086) Commissions and other acquisition expenses (4,979) (6,994) - (11,973) General and administrative expenses(3) (1,613) (644) - (2,257) Underwriting loss(4) $ (694) $ (2,999) $ - $ (3,693) Reconciliation to net income from continuing operations Net investment income and realized gains on investment 29,002 Total other-than-temporary impairment losses (1,506) Interest and amortization expenses (4,831) Foreign exchange and other gains 8,197 Other general and administrative expenses(3) (6,293) Income tax expense (15) Net income from continuing operations $ 20,861 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Diversified Reinsurance AmTrust Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 15,338 $ (576,477) $ - $ (561,139) Net premiums written $ 14,947 $ (576,477) $ - $ (561,530) Net premiums earned $ 25,292 $ 157,810 $ - $ 183,102 Other insurance revenue 812 - - 812 Net loss and LAE (14,391) (138,070) (228) (152,689) Commissions and other acquisition expenses (9,261) (60,356) - (69,617) General and administrative expenses(3) (3,031) (1,266) - (4,297) Underwriting loss(4) $ (579) $ (41,882) $ (228) $ (42,689) Reconciliation to net loss from continuing operations Net investment income and realized losses on investment 20,921 Interest and amortization expenses (4,829) Foreign exchange and other gains 4,979 Other general and administrative expenses(3) (12,322) Income tax benefit 38 Net loss from continuing operations $ (33,902) Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Non - GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands (000's), except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Non-GAAP operating earnings (loss)(5) $ 3,132 $ (27,552) Non-GAAP basic and diluted operating earnings (loss) per share attributable to Maiden common shareholders $ 0.04 $ (0.33) Annualized non-GAAP operating return on average common equity(6) 40.2% -107.2% Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP operating earnings (loss): Net income (loss) $ 20,861 $ (36,636) Add (subtract) Net realized (gains) losses on investment (11,038) 11,101 Total other-than-temporary impairment losses 1,506 - Foreign exchange and other gains (8,197) (4,979) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax - 2,734 Loss from NGHC Quota Share run-off - 228 Non-GAAP operating earnings (loss)(5) $ 3,132 $ (27,552) Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted 83,256,223 82,965,156 Reconciliation of diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Maiden common shareholders to non-GAAP diluted operating earnings (loss) per share attributable to Maiden common shareholders: Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Maiden common shareholders $ 0.25 $ (0.44) Add (subtract) Net realized (gains) losses on investment (0.13) 0.13 Total other-than-temporary impairment losses 0.02 - Foreign exchange and other gains (0.10) (0.06) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax - 0.03 Loss from NGHC Quota Share run-off - 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted operating earnings (loss) per share attributable to Maiden common shareholders $ 0.04 $ (0.33) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Reconciliation of total shareholders' equity to adjusted shareholders' equity: Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 484,998 $ 507,718 Unamortized deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance 112,950 112,950 Adjusted shareholders' equity(2) $ 597,948 $ 620,668 Reconciliation of book value per common share to adjusted book value per common share: Book value per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.51 Unamortized deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance 1.35 1.36 Adjusted book value per common share(2) $ 1.59 $ 1.87 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Non - GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands (000's), except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Investable assets: Total investments $ 1,542,632 $ 1,867,266 Cash and cash equivalents 60,059 48,197 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 117,903 59,081 Loan to related party 167,975 167,975 Funds withheld receivable 696,076 684,441 Total investable assets(7) $ 2,584,645 $ 2,826,960 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Capital: Preference shares $ 465,000 $ 465,000 Common shareholders' equity 19,998 42,718 Total shareholders' equity 484,998 507,718 2016 Senior Notes 110,000 110,000 2013 Senior Notes 152,500 152,500 Total capital resources(8) $ 747,498 $ 770,218 (1) Book value per common share is calculated using common shareholders’ equity (shareholders' equity excluding the aggregate liquidation value of our preference shares) divided by the number of common shares outstanding. (2) Adjusted Total Shareholders' Equity and Adjusted Book Value per Common Share: Management has adjusted GAAP shareholders' equity by adding the unamortized deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance arising from the LPT/ADC Agreement relating to losses incurred subject to that agreement to shareholders' equity. As a result, by virtue of this adjustment, management has also computed the Adjusted Book Value per Common Share. The deferred gain represents amounts fully recoverable from Cavello and management believes adjusting for this shows the ultimate economic benefit of the LPT/ADC Agreement. We believe reflecting the economic benefit of this retroactive reinsurance agreement is helpful for understanding future trends in our operations, which will improve shareholders' equity over the settlement period. (3) Underwriting related general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP measure and includes expenses which are segregated for analytical purposes as a component of underwriting loss. (4) Underwriting loss is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as net premiums earned plus other insurance revenue less net loss and LAE, commission and other acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses directly related to underwriting activities. Management believes that this measure is important in evaluating the underwriting performance of the Company and its segments. This measure is also a useful tool to measure the profitability of the Company separately from the investment results and is also a widely used performance indicator in the insurance industry. (5) Non-GAAP operating earnings (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income (loss) excluding realized investment gains and losses, total other-than-temporary impairment losses, foreign exchange and other gains and losses, loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax and income (loss) from NGHC Quota Share run-off and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss). The Company's management believes that non-GAAP operating earnings (loss) is a useful indicator of trends in the Company's underlying operations. The Company's measure of non-GAAP operating earnings (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. (6) Non-GAAP operating return on average common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses non-GAAP operating return on average common shareholders' equity as a measure of profitability that focuses on the return to common shareholders. It is calculated using non-GAAP operating earnings (loss) divided by average common shareholders' equity. (7) Investable assets is the total of the Company's investments, cash and cash equivalents, loan to a related party and funds withheld receivable. (8) Total capital resources is the sum of the Company's principal amount of debt and shareholders' equity. (9) During a period of loss, the basic weighted average common shares outstanding is used in the denominator of the diluted loss per common share computation as the effect of including potential dilutive shares would be anti-dilutive. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005582/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news on MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. 04:56p MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Announces First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results BU 05/08 MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Names Patrick J. Haveron Co-Chief Executive Officer BU 03/18 MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Announces Fourth Quarter of 2019 and Year End Financial .. BU 2019 MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results BU 2019 MAIDEN : Reports Filings Made to Re-domesticate Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. to State.. BU 2019 MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results BU 2019 MAIDEN : Announces Completion of Series of Strategic Transactions Strengthening .. BU 2019 MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results BU 2019 DEADLINE FRIDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Again.. BU 2019 Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ma.. PR