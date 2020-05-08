Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : Names Patrick J. Haveron Co-Chief Executive Officer

Log in
05/08/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) ("Maiden" or the "Company") today announced that Patrick J. Haveron had been named the Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Lawrence F. Metz, effective immediately. Mr. Haveron will remain Maiden’s Chief Financial Officer.

Barry D. Zyskind, Maiden’s Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, “Since our leadership changes in the third quarter of 2018, Pat and Larry have worked closely and in partnership to stabilize Maiden’s balance sheet, strengthen our capital and solvency position and to work to return Maiden to profitability. Today’s announcement recognizes the significant contributions that Pat has made not only since that time but over the course of his career at Maiden. Our Board looks forward to Pat and Larry’s leadership working together to build shareholder value for Maiden in the future.”

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007.


© Business Wire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Joseph Haveron Director, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.29.69%82
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-25.89%29 446
SWISS RE-38.66%19 843
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG-18.11%18 350
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-37.21%6 951
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-23.66%6 601
