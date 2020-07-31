Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Maiden Holdings, Ltd.    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on August 14, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (NASDAQ:MHLD) plans to release second quarter 2020 financial results following the market close on Friday, August 14, 2020. Maiden also announced that commencing with the publication of its second quarter 2020 earnings report, it would release its earnings by posting the news release to its web site and providing public notice of the availability of the earnings release.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
04:01pMAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on August 14, 20..
BU
07/30FACTBOX : Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
RE
07/30The reign of Boeing?s Queen of the Skies
RE
07/30Rio Tinto's Profit Falls but Mining Firm Raises Payout -- WSJ
DJ
07/29FACTBOX : Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
RE
07/27Rio Tinto Declares Maiden Resource at Winu Copper Deposit
DJ
07/23'Crusher' Collins pulls no punches in bid to oust New Zealand's Ardern
RE
07/15Indonesia produces maiden batch of biodiesel made of 100% palm
RE
07/04Tax Lawyer Reinvented Himself as a Crusading Professor
DJ
06/30Philippine central bank to conduct maiden securities offer in Q3 - governor
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 576 M - -
Net income 2019 -132 M - -
Net Debt 2019 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,47x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,50 $
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Spread / Highest target 7,91%
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,91%
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Haveron Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.85.33%120
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-14.11%37 277
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-16.37%20 469
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-7.55%9 162
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-21.94%8 641
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-79.28%1 435
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group