Robbins Arroyo LLP: Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: MHLD) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018. Maiden Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States and internationally.

Maiden Holdings Accused of Subjecting Company to Risk of Financial Loss

According to the complaint, Maiden began filing misleading financial statements in March 2014, representing that the company employed sophisticated and dependable risk management processes that would allow the company to provide predictable operating results and shareholder returns. However, Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies and set appropriate loss reserves. Further, Maiden failed to properly assess the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that the company was not exposed to the risk of excessive losses. When Maiden's troubles were revealed to the market, Maiden's stock plummeted, and currently trades at only $1.30 per share – more than 93% below the class period high of $18.85 per share.

