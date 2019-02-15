Robbins Arroyo LLP: Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
(NasdaqGS: MHLD) filed a class action complaint against the company for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018. Maiden Holdings, through its
subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty
insurers in the United States and internationally.
Maiden Holdings Accused of Subjecting Company to Risk of Financial
Loss
According to the complaint, Maiden began filing misleading financial
statements in March 2014, representing that the company employed
sophisticated and dependable risk management processes that would allow
the company to provide predictable operating results and shareholder
returns. However, Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk
management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance
policies and set appropriate loss reserves. Further, Maiden failed to
properly assess the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client
and a related entity, to ensure that the company was not exposed to the
risk of excessive losses. When Maiden's troubles were revealed to the
market, Maiden's stock plummeted, and currently trades at only $1.30 per
share – more than 93% below the class period high of $18.85 per share.
Maiden Holdings Shareholders Have Legal Options
