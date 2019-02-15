Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Maiden Holdings, Ltd.    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 06:52pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: MHLD) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018. Maiden Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States and internationally.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/maiden-holdings/

Maiden Holdings Accused of Subjecting Company to Risk of Financial Loss

According to the complaint, Maiden began filing misleading financial statements in March 2014, representing that the company employed sophisticated and dependable risk management processes that would allow the company to provide predictable operating results and shareholder returns. However, Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies and set appropriate loss reserves. Further, Maiden failed to properly assess the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that the company was not exposed to the risk of excessive losses. When Maiden's troubles were revealed to the market, Maiden's stock plummeted, and currently trades at only $1.30 per share – more than 93% below the class period high of $18.85 per share.

Maiden Holdings Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
06:52pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Sued for Misleading Shareholde..
BU
05:46pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03:23pMHLD Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors of Important Dead..
BU
02/13LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
02/13MAIDEN Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
02/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Maiden Holdi..
PR
02/13IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/12MAIDEN : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Maiden..
BU
02/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Maiden Ho..
BU
02/12The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ma..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 380 M
EBIT 2018 -205 M
Net income 2018 -321 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 31,3%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,06x
Capitalization 111 M
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, CEO, Secretary, & General Counsel
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Joseph Haveron Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.-18.79%111
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG5.48%33 930
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG8.58%17 398
EVEREST RE GROUP-1.51%8 700
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA9.89%7 718
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.7.55%6 017
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.