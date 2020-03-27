Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mail.ru Group Limited    MAIL

MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 04:57am EDT
The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna

A new OPEC+ deal to balance oil markets might be possible if other countries join in, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said, adding that countries should also cooperate to cushion the economic fallout from coronavirus.

A pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia (known as OPEC+), to curb oil production to support prices fell apart earlier this month, sending global oil prices into a tailspin.

"Joint actions by countries are needed to restore the(global) economy... They (joint actions) are also possible in OPEC+ deal's framework," Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told Reuters in a phone interview.

Dmitriev and the Energy Minister Alexander Novak were Russia's top negotiators in the production cut deal with OPEC. The existing deal expires on March 31.

"We are in contact with Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries. Based on these contacts we see that if the number of OPEC+ members will increase and other countries will join there is a possibility of a joint agreement to balance oil markets."

Dmitriev declined to say who the new deal's members should or could be. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would get involved in the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia at the appropriate time.

Dmitriev also said that a global economic crisis was inevitable as global debt to the world's gross domestic product had risen to 323% as of now from 230% at a time of the previous economic crisis of 2008. The virus just triggered it, he said.

"Efforts to restore relations between Russia and the United States are now as important as ever, we will take all the efforts our side and hope the United States will also understand that this is necessary," he said.

The fund - the Russian Direct Investment Fund - and its partners have produced 500,000 coronavirus test kits so far, but are planning to increase production to 2.5 million kits a week.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia would defeat coronavirus in 2-3 months, as the total number of infected Russians, including some close to the country's elite, topped 1,000, with four virus-related deaths.

Dmitriev said he believed that Russia should follow examples of South Korea and Hong Kong - which have shown how testing can limit the coronavirus spread.

For now, the fund and its partners are focusing on producing tests for companies which need them to test workers at towns where their big plants are located, so-called single-industry or "monotowns."

Dmitriev said that within a month, test kits for fast and mass public use would be ready, so people could order them at home via taxi and delivery service apps at tech companies Yandex and Mail.Ru. Only a third of all tests will be exported.

By Maria Tsvetkova, Gleb Stolyarov and Katya Golubkova
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED -1.31% 15.04 Delayed Quote.-31.66%
YANDEX 4.19% 34.82 Delayed Quote.-19.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
04:57aEXCLUSIVE : Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collaps..
RE
02/26MAIL RU : Audited IFRS results for FY19
PU
02/26MAIL RU : Founders of Russian Yandex.Food to quit the company
AQ
02/23MAIL RU : Online platforms of Tvnet media group report largest audience in Janua..
AQ
2019EXCLUSIVE : Russia's Sberbank to remain Yandex partner, may adjust some projects..
RE
2019MAIL RU : Sberbank lists possible future IPOs for companies it co-owns - RIA
RE
2019MAIL RU : Russia's Sberbank moves to acquire another stake in Mail.ru internet m..
AQ
2019MAIL RU : Sberbank, Mail.Ru discuss possible IPO for online food, taxi venture
RE
2019MAIL RU : and Sberbank Form New Services Platform
DJ
2019MAIL RU : Yandex sets up NGO to hold its golden share, changes governance to rea..
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 104 B
EBIT 2020 21 167 M
Net income 2020 7 100 M
Debt 2020 11 647 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 256 B
Chart MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mail.ru Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 964,35  RUB
Last Close Price 1 178,81  RUB
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Charles Perrins Hammond Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Grishin Chairman
Vladimir Gabrielyan Director, Chief Technology Officer & VP
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Mark Remon Sorour Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-31.66%3 310
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.16%465 462
NETFLIX, INC.12.18%150 243
NASPERS LIMITED1.30%61 814
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.45%45 146
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-16.93%23 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group