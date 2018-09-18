Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  MailUp SpA    MAIL   IT0005040354

MAILUP SPA (MAIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

MailUp : Notification of share capital changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:28pm CEST

MailUp S.p.A. (the 'Company' or 'MailUp'), a company listed on the multilateral trading facility AIM Italia / Alternative Investment Market and operating in the marketing technology field, following a share capital increase under the stock option plan known as 'Piano 2016' (the 'Plan'), as resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on 29 March 2016 (for more information please see the press release published on the same date) and following the assignment of 73,840 shares (that will have a 12-month lock-up period) on 25 July, 2018 (for more information please see the press release published on the same date), hereby notifies the new share capital composition (subscribed and paid-up). The declaration of the completed share capital increase was submitted to the Company Register of Milan on 17 September, 2018.

Please find below the new share capital composition (subscribed and paid-up) following the above-mentioned submission, in the format prescribed by model T.1. of the Italian Issuers' Regulations:

Following the share capital increase, MailUp's capital structure is as per the below:

Download the press release

Disclaimer

MailUp S.p.A. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 13:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAILUP SPA
03:28pMAILUP : Notification of share capital changes
PU
09/13MAILUP : enters the SaaS 1000, the ranking of the fastest growing Software as a ..
PU
08/31MAILUP : Notification of share capital changes
PU
08/02MAILUP : announced acquisition of residual 30% stake in Acumbamail SL
PU
07/25MAILUP : Notification of share capital changes
PU
07/16MAILUP : announced grant of Eur 5.1 M from Italian Ministry of Economic Developm..
PU
07/09MAILUP : announced +43% increase in Q2 sales
PU
07/03MAILUP : Notification of share capital changes
PU
06/13MAILUP : Announcement under Article 10 of the AIM Issuers’ Regulation
PU
05/09MAILUP : announces the quarterly results (Q12018) related to gross sales in the ..
PU
More news
Chart MAILUP SPA
Duration : Period :
MailUp SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAILUP SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nazzareno Gorni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matteo Monfredini Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michele Cappellini Chief Information Officer
Armando Biondi Independent Director
Micaela Cristina Capelli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAILUP SPA-9.20%38
ORACLE CORPORATION4.17%195 793
SAP10.11%147 815
INTUIT44.21%58 323
SERVICENOW INC47.88%34 303
HEXAGON25.24%19 707
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.