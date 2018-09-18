MailUp : Notification of share capital changes

MailUp S.p.A. (the 'Company' or 'MailUp'), a company listed on the multilateral trading facility AIM Italia / Alternative Investment Market and operating in the marketing technology field, following a share capital increase under the stock option plan known as 'Piano 2016' (the 'Plan'), as resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on 29 March 2016 (for more information please see the press release published on the same date) and following the assignment of 73,840 shares (that will have a 12-month lock-up period) on 25 July, 2018 (for more information please see the press release published on the same date), hereby notifies the new share capital composition (subscribed and paid-up). The declaration of the completed share capital increase was submitted to the Company Register of Milan on 17 September, 2018.

Please find below the new share capital composition (subscribed and paid-up) following the above-mentioned submission, in the format prescribed by model T.1. of the Italian Issuers' Regulations:

Following the share capital increase, MailUp's capital structure is as per the below:

