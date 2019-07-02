MailUp : Notification of share capital changes

PRESS RELEASE

Notification of share capital changes

Milan, 2 July, 2019 -MailUp S.p.A. - MAIL (the "Company" or "MailUp"), a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility AIM Italia / Alternative Investment Marketand operating in the marketing technology field, hereby notifies that as of today - following the share capital increase for the purposes of the stock optionplan known as "Piano 2016" (the "Plan"), as resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on 29 March 2016 (for more information please see the press release published on the same date) - 30,000 shares that will have a lock-upperiod equal to 12 months have been effectively assigned following the exercise of the respective stock optionsby the Plan's beneficiaries.

As a result of the implemented share capital increase, the subscribed and paid-up Company share capital will rise from euro 373,279.15 to euro 374,029.15 divided into 14,961,166 ordinary shares with no nominal value.

● ●●●

● ●●●

MailUp Group (MAIL)is a vertically integrated player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies. Its growing suite of data-driven solutions allows SMEs and large corporations globally to master the evolving ways of communicating with customers. Starting from parent company MailUp, the group boasts a steady growth path both organically and through acquisitions: Acumbamail (Spanish and LatAm markets), Globase (Nordics market), Agile Telecom (wholesale SMS market) and Datatrics (artificial intelligence). The brand portfolio is completed by BEE, an email editor launched in 2017 as a complementary business line, already covering thousands of customers worldwide. Today, MailUp Group is a leading European player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies, serving 21,700+ customers in 100+ countries.

The company is admitted to trading on the AIM Italia market managed by the Italian Stock Exchange, with a free float of ca. 32%.

ISIN IT0005040354 - Reuters: MAIL.MI - Bloomberg: MAIL IM