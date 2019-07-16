MailUp : Notification of share capital changes

Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 07/16
4.22 EUR   -2.77%
06:50pMAILUP : Notification of share capital changes
PU
07/10MAILUP : MAIL) announced +65% increase in Q2 sales
PU
07/09MAILUP : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
Notification of share capital changes

07/16/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Notification of share capital changes

Milan, 16 July, 2019 -MailUp S.p.A. - MAIL (the "Company" or "MailUp"), a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility AIM Italia / Alternative Investment Marketand operating in the cloud marketing technology field, hereby notifies that as of July 15, 2019 - following the share capital increase for the purposes of the stock option plan known as "Piano 2016" (the "Plan"), as resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on 29 March 2016 (for more information please see the press release published on the same date) - 9,880 shares that will have a lock-up period equal to 12 months have been effectively assigned following the exercise of the respective stock options by the Plan's beneficiaries.

As a result of the implemented share capital increase, the subscribed and paid-up Company share capital will rise from euro 374,029.15 to euro 374,276.15 divided into 14,971,046 ordinary shares with no nominal value.

MailUp Group (MAIL)is a vertically integrated player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies. Its growing suite of data- driven solutions allows SMEs and large corporations globally to master the evolving ways of communicating with customers. Starting from parent company MailUp, the group boasts a steady growth path both organically and through acquisitions: Acumbamail (Spanish and LatAm markets), Agile Telecom (wholesale SMS market) and Datatrics (artificial intelligence). The brand portfolio is completed by BEE, an email editor launched in 2017 as a complementary business line, already covering thousands of customers worldwide. Today, MailUp Group is a leading European player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies, serving 22,000+ customers in 100+ countries.

The company is admitted to trading on the AIM Italia market managed by the Italian Stock Exchange, with a free float of ca. 32%.

ISIN IT0005040354 - Reuters: MAIL.MI - Bloomberg: MAIL IM

For further information please contact:

Micaela Cristina Capelli - Investor Relator MailUp Group +39 02 71040485 investor.relations@mailupgroup.comwww.mailupgroup.com

Nomad

Paolo Verna - EnVent Capital Markets Ltd. 42 Berkeley Square - London W1J 5AW +44 755 7879200 pverna@enventcapitalmarkets.uk

Disclaimer

MailUp S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 22:49:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 59,4 M
EBIT 2019 3,30 M
Net income 2019 2,10 M
Finance 2019 6,60 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 62,7 M
Chart MAILUP SPA
Duration : Period :
MailUp SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAILUP SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,40  €
Last Close Price 4,22  €
Spread / Highest target 4,27%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nazzareno Gorni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matteo Monfredini Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michele Cappellini Chief Information Officer
Armando Biondi Independent Director
Micaela Cristina Capelli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAILUP SPA87.07%73
ORACLE CORPORATION32.47%200 116
SAP AG39.68%163 786
INTUIT43.54%72 127
SERVICENOW INC69.11%56 083
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.36%20 172
