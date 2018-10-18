Log in
MAILUP SPA (MAIL)
MailUp : UBI Banca published an initiation of coverage report on MailUp

10/18/2018 | 11:48am EDT

MailUp S.p.A. (the 'Company' or 'MailUpGroup'), a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility AIM Italia / Alternative Investment Market and operating in the marketing technology field, announces the publication of a report by UBI Banca, a leading Italian bank.

MailUp and UBI Banca have agreed on a Corporate Broking service which includes the production and distribution of financial analyses.

UBI Banca's analysis adds to the coverage already provided by Value Track and Fidentiis.

The report is available on the Borsa Italiana website www.borsaitaliana.it and on the Company's website www.mailupgroup.com, Investor Relations section.

Download the press release

Disclaimer

MailUp S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
