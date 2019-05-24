Log in
MailUp SpA    MAIL   IT0005040354

MAILUP SPA

(MAIL)
  Report  
05/24
3.3 EUR   +0.92%
05:08pMAILUP : to present at the AIM Italia Conference
PU
05/10MAILUP : Attribution of MAIL shares to certain employees and associates
PU
05/09MAILUP : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
News 
News

MailUp : to present at the AIM Italia Conference

05/24/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

MAILUP GROUP TO PRESENT AT THE AIM ITALIA CONFERENCE

Milan, 24 May 2019- MailUp S.p.A. (MAIL) (the "Company" or "MailUp Group"), MailUp S.p.A. (the "Company" or "MailUp"), a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility AIM Italia / Alternative Investment Market and operating in the marketing technology field, hereby notifies that they will participate to the second AIM Italia Conference to be held at Borsa Italiana on Monday, May 27 starting from 9pm.

CEO Mr Nazzareno Gorni and Executive Director and IR Ms Micaela Cristina Capelli will be available for one-to-one and one- to-many meetings. 12 meetings are currently confirmed.

The illustrative document that will be presented to investors is available on the Issuer's website www.mailupgroup.com, section Investor Relations/Presentations.

MailUp Group (MAIL)is a vertically integrated player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies. Its growing suite of data-driven solutions allows SMEs and large corporations globally to master the evolving ways of communicating with customers. Starting from parent company MailUp, the group boasts a steady growth path both organically and through acquisitions: Acumbamail (Spanish and LatAm markets), Globase (Nordics market), Agile Telecom (wholesale SMS market) and Datatrics (artificial intelligence). The brand portfolio is completed by BEE, an email editor launched in 2017 as a complementary business line, already covering thousands of customers worldwide. Today, MailUp Group is a leading European player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies, serving 21,700+ customers in 100+ countries.

The company is admitted to trading on the AIM Italia market managed by the Italian Stock Exchange, with a free float of ca. 31%.

ISIN IT0005040354 - Reuters: MAIL.MI - Bloomberg: MAIL IM

For further information please contact:

Nomad

Micaela Cristina Capelli - Investor Relator MailUp Group

Paolo Verna - EnVent Capital Markets Ltd.

+39 02 71040485

42 Berkeley Square - London W1J 5AW

investor.relations@mailupgroup.com

+44 755 7879200

www.mailupgroup.com

pverna@enventcapitalmarkets.uk

Disclaimer

MailUp S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:07:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
