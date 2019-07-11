Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Main Street Capital Corporation    MAIN

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

(MAIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Main Street Capital : Announces Exit of Portfolio Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT

HOUSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently fully exited its debt and equity investments in Lamb Ventures, LLC ("Lamb's" or the "Company") upon the sale of Lamb's to a sponsor-backed strategic acquirer. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lamb's operates 18 tire and automotive repair retail locations throughout the greater Austin area, offering a full range of automotive aftermarket repair and maintenance services under the Lamb's Tire and Automotive brand. Main Street realized a gain of $6.0 million on the exit of its equity investment in Lamb's, with this realized value representing an increase in value of $0.1 million above Main Street's fair market value of this investment as of March 31, 2019.

Main Street made its initial investment in Lamb's in 2008, consisting of a $4.0 million first lien, senior secured debt investment and a direct equity investment of $2.0 million. After the initial investment, Main Street made several follow-on debt and equity investments in Lamb's to support the Company's ongoing operations, and more recently, to support the Company's growth initiatives. On a cumulative basis since Main Street made its initial investment in 2008, Main Street realized an annual internal rate of return of 11.0% and a 2.2x times money invested return on its cumulative debt and equity investments in Lamb's, excluding debt and equity investments for real estate related to Lamb's operations.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Contacts:
Main Street Capital Corporation
Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, dhyzak@mainstcapital.com
Brent D. Smith, CFO, bsmith@mainstcapital.com
713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard | ken@dennardlascar.com
Zach Vaughan | zvaughan@dennardlascar.com
713-529-6600

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-announces-exit-of-portfolio-investment-300883046.html

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPOR
07:01aMAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Exit of Portfolio Investment
PR
06/27MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/17MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
05/10MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
05/10MAIN STREET CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/09MAIN STREET CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About