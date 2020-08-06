Log in
Main Street Financial Services Corp : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

08/06/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

WHEELING, W.Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Financial Services Corp (OTC: MSWV) reported its second quarter year to date financial results on August 4, 2020.

  • Year to date Revenue was $10.9 million compared to $11.1 million in 2019.
  • Year to date Net Income as $2.1 million compared to $2.4 million in 2019.
  • Total assets came in at $515.8 million in 2020 versus $456.8 million in 2019.
  • Gross loans totaled $383.4 million in 2020 versus $381.6 million in 2019.
  • Total deposits totaled $430.0 million in 2020 versus $372.1 million in 2019.

About Main Street Bank

Main Street Bank was founded in June 2001, and we are proud that our bank is locally owned and managed. We know that a locally based bank staffed by seasoned banking professionals has a greater understanding of what local people need. Our customers know that the best bankers in the Ohio Valley work at Main Street Bank. We make decisions quickly and respond rapidly to advancements in the banking industry, always remembering that technology can never replace sincere, personal service.

CONTACT:
John Culler
304-232-4544
jdculler@beyondmk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-financial-services-corp-reports-second-quarter-financial-results-301108067.html

SOURCE Main Street Financial Services Corp


© PRNewswire 2020
