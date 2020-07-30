Log in
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
Mainfreight : Annual General Meeting 2020 | Chairman & Group Managing Director Speeches

07/30/2020

Mainfreight held its annual general meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, 30 July 2020 at Eden Park in Auckland.
Our annual general meeting provides our shareholders and interested parties with a transparent view into our present and future business activities.

Highlighted in the annual general meeting -

  • Another record year of financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020
  • An update on trading into the new financial year, as we adjust to trading within a pandemic - most regions still showing positive results which has assisted at the Group level, but more work still to do

Attached is a copy of the addresses given by our Chairman, Bruce Plested and our Group Managing Director, Don Braid at the annual general meeting. Feel free to download a copy and have a read for yourself. We are proud of our results and look forward to moving another year into our 100-year vision. As always, we remain focused on setting the bar high with new service initiatives, new branches and continuous improvement in every area of our supply chain capabilities.

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 04:15:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 3 183 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
Net income 2021 131 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
Net Debt 2021 79,0 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 4 271 M 2 841 M 2 842 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mainfreight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,59 NZD
Last Close Price 42,41 NZD
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Drinkwater Group Manager-Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED-0.21%2 884
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE5.66%103 134
DEUTSCHE POST AG3.68%50 581
FEDEX CORPORATION12.13%43 728
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.43%13 223
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.52.03%11 183
