Mainfreight : Annual General Meeting 2020 | Chairman & Group Managing Director Speeches

Mainfreight held its annual general meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, 30 July 2020 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Our annual general meeting provides our shareholders and interested parties with a transparent view into our present and future business activities.

Highlighted in the annual general meeting -

Another record year of financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020

An update on trading into the new financial year, as we adjust to trading within a pandemic - most regions still showing positive results which has assisted at the Group level, but more work still to do

Attached is a copy of the addresses given by our Chairman, Bruce Plested and our Group Managing Director, Don Braid at the annual general meeting. Feel free to download a copy and have a read for yourself. We are proud of our results and look forward to moving another year into our 100-year vision. As always, we remain focused on setting the bar high with new service initiatives, new branches and continuous improvement in every area of our supply chain capabilities.